Agar Agar Flakes Market SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments 2018–2022

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to several factors such as increasing disposable income and the experimental snacking habits of individuals. This has aggravated the demand for several food ingredients in the recent past. Agar agar flakes, being one such ingredient, have been observed to garner significant traction in recent years. The global bakery industry is on the rise, and several newer types of bakery products are being seen in bakery retail spaces. This is one of the key factors augmenting the demand for agar agar flakes. Legacy markets in North America and Europe have been the frontrunners in generating demand for agar agar flakes, though the recent surge in consumer food and beverage spending in emerging countries in Asia and Africa is being seen as a catalyst for the growth of the agar agar flakes market.

Vegan Trend to Boost Agar Agar Flakes Consumption

The preference of consumers towards products labeled as organic and non-GMO is evident. This is attributed to changing dietary habits toward vegan, paleo, and keto. Agar agar flakes, being an algae derived emulsifier, have been preferred by those following vegan and keto diets as nutritional and fulfilling ingredients for confectionary usage. The usage of agar agar flakes and powders has seen an increase in the healthcare and neutraceutical sectors. Agar agar flakes are converted to create vegan capsule shells. In the healthcare industry, agar agar flakes are usually used by dental practitioners for making dental impressions.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4116

The development of pet food using agar agar flakes is a recent development. The previously used carrageenan, a natural food ingredient in wet pet food, has shown to have a negative impact on the health of pets. Gel derived from agar agar flakes is used in place of carrageenan. The use of agar agar flake gel in pet food has shown to have low to negligible allergenic outcomes.

Agar Agar Flakes Market Segmentation

The agar agar flakes is segmented by grade, claim, end-use industry, application, and sales channel. The agar agar flakes market is divided by grade into food grade, technical grade, preactivate grade, bacteriological grade, and cosmetic & pharma grade. On the basis of claim, the agar agar flakes market is divided into kosher, organic, non-GMO, vegan, and standard. In terms of end-use industry, agar agar flakes are used in food & beverage, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries. The sales channels for agar agar flakes are classified in direct sales, modern trade, convenience stores, specialty stores, small groceries, online retail, and other sales channels. The global market for agar agar flakes can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4116

The development of pet food using agar agar flakes is a recent development. The previously used carrageenan, a natural food ingredient in wet pet food, has shown to have a negative impact on the health of pets. Gel derived from agar agar flakes is used in place of carrageenan. The use of agar agar flake gel in pet food has shown to have low to negligible allergenic outcomes.

Agar Agar Flakes Market Segmentation

The agar agar flakes is segmented by grade, claim, end-use industry, application, and sales channel. The agar agar flakes market is divided by grade into food grade, technical grade, preactivate grade, bacteriological grade, and cosmetic & pharma grade. On the basis of claim, the agar agar flakes market is divided into kosher, organic, non-GMO, vegan, and standard. In terms of end-use industry, agar agar flakes are used in food & beverage, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries. The sales channels for agar agar flakes are classified in direct sales, modern trade, convenience stores, specialty stores, small groceries, online retail, and other sales channels. The global market for agar agar flakes can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4116

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates