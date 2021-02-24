COVID-19 Pandemic to Leverage Growth of Feed Flavor Market, Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Animals mostly rely on the sense of taste and smell to evaluate the desirability of the feed. Unpleasant smell and taste of the food may lead to reduced feed intake. Therefore, feed additives such as feed flavors and feed sweeteners are added to increase the consumption of even unpalatable feeds. Feed flavor also helps young animals during the early weaning to have higher feed intakes, standardizing rations, making quality feeds more acceptable to these animals, and thus, increasing the consumption of milk replacers. Even animals prefer consuming feed with added flavors. The increasing demand for dairy products for animal feed is likely to impact the growth of the global feed flavor market. The global market for feed flavors has been growing at a steady rate from the past few years. Awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of feed flavors in animal feed is fueling the demand in the feed flavor market.

Increasing Demand for Healthy Meat for Human Consumption Fuels the Growth of the Feed Flavor Market

The bitter taste of feed is due to additives that are added for the digestive system of animals. Feed flavor in animal feed also acts as a substitute for the antibiotics in the feed, as these feed flavors neutralize the bitter taste. Moreover, the demand for safe and healthy meat for human consumption has also led to an increase in the growth of the feed flavor market, following the growing feed additives market. The insertion of feed flavor in animal diets has encouraged the manufacturers of feed additives to focus on the feed flavor market as well. Feed flavors are mixed with other feed additives to enhance the nutritional value of animal feed, which helps in the proliferation of indigenous lactic acid bacteria. These lactic acid bacteria play a significant role in strengthening the immune system of animals against chronic diseases.

Increased Dairy Product Consumption Catalysing Market Growth

The global feed flavor market can be segmented based on nature, form, flavor, and animal. Based on nature, the feed flavor market can be segmented into natural and synthetic. Based on flavor, the feed flavor market can be segmented into sweet, savory, and others. Based on form, the feed flavor market can be segmented into dry and liquid. Based on animal, the feed flavor market can be segmented into aquatic, swine, poultry, ruminants, and others. Geographically, the feed flavor market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Developing Regions to Experience High Growth in the Feed Flavor Market

The feed flavor market is likely to experience high growth in developing regions such as East Asia and South Asia, owing to continuous modernization of animal production and rearing techniques. Moreover, there is growing awareness among consumers regarding the impact of the quality of the feed that is provided to the livestock. Developed regions such as North America are likely to hold a dominating share in the global feed flavor market. Growing concerns regarding the palatability of specific feeds is a significant factor that is influencing the growth of the feed flavor market.

