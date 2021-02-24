Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Feed Ingredients Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Feed ingredients account for a prominent part of the cost involved in the production of poultry- and livestock-derived goods. Owing to the continuous increase in the demand for animal feed, research and development on nutritive feed ingredients has increased. The development of sustainable feed ingredients is poised to govern the animal byproducts market during the forecast period. Depending upon consumer feedback, key players in the food and beverages industry have shown change of orientations towards organic animal produce. With the American and European regions, being at the forefront of this increasing awareness, key players will have to address their feed ingredients and supply preferences. The reduction of synthetic feed ingredients has significantly affected the feed ingredients market. This has created a prime opportunity for emerging players to enter the feed ingredients market.

The preference of consumers towards products labeled as organic and non-GMO is evident. This trend is likely to control the feed ingredients market during the forecast period. Traction garnered by alternative feed ingredients such as agar agar has been apparent in the recent past. These changes taking place are likely to create a prominent pull towards research. Feed ingredients used in the production of cattle feed have seen changes with the introduction of probiotic enzymes. To address the health factors involved in animal food production industries, multiple maximum residue limits have been announced for animal feed ingredients. Given the pressure on the available feed resources, the animal feed industry has seen heavy investments in research and development for animal nutrition and creation of innovative functional feeds. As such, investments for feed ingredients have turned towards sustainability.

Feed ingredients are classified based on nutrient type, animal type, source, and form. On the basis of nutrient type, feed ingredients are segmented into energy sources, fat sources, protein sources, vitamin supplements, mineral supplements, and feed additives. Based on animal type, feed ingredients are classified into companion animals and productions animals. Companion animals are further classified into dogs, cats, fish, and other pet animals. Production animals are classified into cattle, poultry, swine, and goat & sheep. The sources for feed ingredients are either plant-derived or animal-derived. The available forms of feed ingredients are whole, powder, pellets, and paste. The global market for feed ingredients can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Involvement of Supervisory Agencies for Feed Ingredients

Taking into account the feed management and safety concerns raised in recent years, multiple supervisory federations and agencies have been established. The International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF) has been working towards the integration and development of regional feed associations across the globe. The IFIF has collaborated with the World Organization for Animal Health and other international bodies to create regulations and standards for the supply chain for the feed industry. These standards involved will influence the feed ingredients market on the global and regional level.

