Fact.MR Report – Potential impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Organic Lake Pigments Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic lake pigments are primarily pigments that have been manufactured from a dye by introducing a solvable dye with a metallic salt. The subsequent pigment is called an organic lake pigment. An organic lake pigment is generally formed by FD&C dyes, which generally are not oil-soluble, and they can be mixed with sugars and fats. They can also be discrete in other carriers such as sucrose (water and sugar), glycerin, and propylene glycol. The global market for organic lake pigments is likely to surge during the forecast period, owing to their extensive use in the cosmetic industry, mainly for producing lipsticks and soap products. Moreover, their benefits, including stability and concentration, are attracting manufacturers around the world. Nowadays, prominent companies prefer to use organic lake pigments for coating drugs, eye makeup, and food, rather than other chemical-based pigments. The demand for organic lake pigments is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period, due to their increasing use for the extensive coloring of a variety of products, including cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. The demand for lake pigments such as red lake pigments and yellow lake pigments is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4125

Global Organic Lake Pigments Market Likely to Register High-digit CAGR over Forecast Period

The global market for organic lake pigments is likely to increase in the coming forecast period because of their two primary end-use industries – cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. According to Fact.MR, this market is likely to grow at a high-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market for organic lake pigments in 2018. East Asia and Europe are expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of organic lake pigments. Countries such as the U.S., China, and Brazil, among others, are expected to propel the demand for organic lake pigments over the forecast period. Prominent companies are significantly contributing to the production and various types of lake pigments such as yellow, indigo, and red lake pigments, thereby boosting the growth of the organic lake pigments market, globally.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4125

Cosmetic Industry Likely to Create Lucrative Opportunities for the Organic Lake Pigments Market

An organic lake pigment is obtained from various reactions, including the addition of metallic salt and soluble dye. These organic lake pigment colors are certified colors that are safe for cosmetic use. As lakes are available in a wide array of colors, manufacturers prefer these types of pigments for the production of various cosmetic products. The powder form of organic lake pigments is more popular among manufacturers; some of the key manufacturers prefer the paste form of organic lake pigments for the production of lipsticks.

Global Organic Lake Pigments Market: Segmentation

The organic lake pigments market can be segmented into extract, form, end-use industry, and packaging type. By extract, the global organic lake pigments market can be categorized into Annatto, Paprika, Riboflavin, Saffron, and others. The organic lake pigments market can be segmented by form as powder, paste, and others. By end-use industry, the organic lake pigments market can be segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By packaging type, organic lake pigments market can be segmented into bottle and bulk packaging. The global organic lake pigments market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

Global Organic Lake Pigments Market: Key Players

The global market for organic lake pigments comprises several developers who are primarily converging on developing advanced versions of organic lake pigments mainly for food and beverage products. Companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of organic lake pigments are focused on expanding their business footprint by enhancing their product portfolios related to organic lake pigments. Some key market participants are BASF SE, Pylam Products Company, Inc., Chromatech, Inc, Clean-Flo International, The Shepherd Color Company, Colorcon, Clariant Corp., Kohinoor Group of Industries, Standardcon Pvt. Ltd., and Neelikon, Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd., among other prominent players.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4125

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates