The impact of COVID-19 on MAP Trays Market Growth Sales and Opportunity, Concludes Fact.MR

The global food distribution industry has been through two major revolutions in the last century, namely, canning and freezing. However, ecological awareness, energy crisis, and the growing demand for healthy and fresh food have created the need for a technology that allows the distribution of fresh products around the year. MAP trays, or modified atmosphere packaging trays, offer several possibilities to store and transport several food substances with a longer shelf life. This new packaging concept is rapidly growing within the food packaging market, as it enables fresh produce to be packaged and distributed. North America and Europe presently hold a commendable share in the global MAP trays market, and are expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Several MAP tray vendors have appeared on the global scene, and are currently serving only food processing companies.

MAP Trays Market: Dynamics

The MAP trays market is growing due to several factors, such as the increasing tendency of consumers shifting towards specialty and processed food. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for quality food packaging and maturing consumer perception towards the necessity of quality food packaging in developing economies are surging the growth of the MAP trays market. With the increasing trend for the consumption of beneficial food products due to the-ever changing lifestyles of consumers, the global MAP trays market is expected to grow. Major vendors involved in the MAP trays market have introduced several other convenience features for food packaging, such as portable, easy opening, and single-use packaging, which is expected to help the growth of the global MAP trays market. The establishment of different technologies for manufacturing processed food packaging products and the introduction of various kinds of food packaging types for food packaging have further driven the growth of the MAP trays market.

MAP Trays Market: Segmentation

The MAP trays market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, and application

On the basis of type, the MAP trays market can be segmented into:

Divided

Perforated

Distinctive

On the basis of material, the MAP trays market can be segmented into:

PE (Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

Others

On the basis of application, the MAP trays market can be segmented into:

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy

Meat

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

MAP Trays Market: Regional Overview

The global MAP trays market is segmented on the basis of geography with North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region is expected to contribute majorly to the global MAP trays market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. In Asia Pacific, several developing economies such as India and China are expected to experience high growth numbers over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing economic region, due to the growing demand for healthful food products, fueled by the growing population within the developing countries of this region.

MAP Trays Market: Key Players

The MAP trays market is characterized by the presence of number of small-scale to large-scale vendors, who are constantly upgrading and modifying their products to garner an acceptable market share in the global MAP trays market.

Some of the key players in the MAP trays market are Quinn Packaging, Silver Plastics, Avi Global Plast, S.B. Packagings, Parksons Packaging Ltd, Advanta Packaging Solutions, Tasainc, Ten Packaging and DS Smith.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the MAP trays market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the MAP trays market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as type, material, application, and region.

