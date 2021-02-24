Understanding COVID-19’s impact on the Connected Bottles Market, Infers Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketers use data to understand their customers more. Pernod Ricard, a French beverage company, has added a new tactic to add data tracking capabilities via connected bottles. Authentication and social engagement are the strongest business cases that surround the wine and spirits industry, due to which, there is increasing acceptance of connected bottles. The global connected bottles market is expected to burgeon, owing to several beverage companies that are looking forward to news ways of marketing their products and connect directly to consumers for further campaigns. Connected bottles consist of NFC connected closures, allowing producers and companies to establish a one-on-one relationship with consumers. With currently over 1.5 billion smartphone users with NFC capability, NFC-enabled smart packaging can be used to deliver several personalized experiences that customers demand, featuring product information, promotional offers, videos, how-to-guides, and reordering reminders available with the simple tap of a smartphone. People who would benefit from this type of devices are those that want to keep track of how much water they consume, such as outdoor workers and those prone to dehydration.

Connected Bottles Market: Dynamics

The development of printing electronics and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology is the major driver that is expected to boost the connected bottles market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. With the growing urban population and rapidly changing lifestyle trends around the globe, the demand for connected bottles is increasing. With the help of connected bottles, beverage manufacturers and marketers are looking forward to innovative smart packaging solutions, allowing them to connect to their customers. The selling of counterfeit alcohol, today, is a US$ 3 billion industry, and for every dollar of fake wine sold, premium alcohol companies are losing business. While there remains no single layer solution, connected bottles prove to be a promising way of protecting customers who pay a premium price. The connected bottles market is expected to grow further with the exploration of nanotechnology into several food and beverage applications. However, the excessive investment required for research and development activities, security issues, and fabricating sensors that are compatible with current connected bottle standards, could slow the growth trend for the connected bottles market.

The connected bottles market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for the connected bottles market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the connected bottles market.

Changing market dynamics in the connected bottles market industry.

In-depth connected bottles market segmentation.

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

Recent industry trends and developments in the connected bottles market.

Competitive landscape.

Strategies of key players and products offered.

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth for the connected bottles market.

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

