Report Study | Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Gamma-Decalactone Market

Found in many fruits including peaches and strawberry, gamma-decalactone is a natural compound commercially used in formulations with distinctive fruit flavors. In the past few years, the availability and use of natural food flavors have greatly increased. More number of consumers are demanding natural food flavors apart from synthetic materials. Rapid urbanization and rising population density has led to the rapid adoption of convenience food products including gamma-decalactone. Consumers of today are becoming health conscious and are demanding natural food ingredients and ready to eat foods. Commercially, gamma-decalactone is used in the formulation of peach, apricot, and strawberry flavors. Several prominent bioengineering companies are investing large sum of capital and time to find a way to commercially manufacture and market gamma-decalactone to be used in food and pharmaceutical products. Conagen, Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company is focusing on the research and development for the commercial production of natural aromatic gamma-decalactone.

Gamma-Decalactone Market: Dynamics

The primary driver that is influencing the market to grow is the utilization of gamma-decalactone as a food additive to improve flavor, taste, and appearance. The growing demand for improved functionality and multiple benefits from food ingredients is a major factor driving the demand for the global gamma-decalactone. Several biotechnology-based companies such as Blue California, have successfully commercialized its gamma-decalactone ingredients to be used worldwide in a variety of food applications and as a flavoring agent. Gamma-decalactone is being used as an aromatic or taste-adding component in consumable materials such as foodstuffs, chewing gums, cosmetic powders, toothpastes, medicinal products, hair preparations, perfume compositions, smoking tobaccos, detergents, and perfumed articles. Such aforementioned reasons are expected to drive the global gamma-decalactone market growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Gamma-Decalactone Market: Regional Overview

The global consumption of food supplements and ingredients such as gamma-decalactone is on the rise due to growing awareness among consumers. Gamma-decalactone offers fruity essence to medicines, personal care goods, and beverages due to which it is widely in demand. The gamma-decalactone market is projected to exhibit faster expansion in North America followed by the Asia Pacific region. North America has the highest per capita consumption of food products with natural food ingredients due to which consumer demand for gamma-decalactone has risen steadily. The burgeoning good ingredients market in Asia have accredited demand for gamma-decalactione. Correspondingly, the demand for technologies to enhance natural ingredients continues to increase over several regions.

Gamma-Decalactone Market: Key Players

The gamma-decalactone market is characterized by the presence of a smaller number of small-scale to large-scale vendors who are constantly upgrading and modifying their products to garner an acceptable market share in the global gamma-decalactone market.

Some of the key players in the gamma-decalactone market are: Conagen, Inc., Blue California, The Good Scents Company, Chongqing Transdream Technology Co, Kao Chemicals, John D. Walsh Company, and De Monchy Aromatics.

