Diphenylamine Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Diphenylamine Market: Introduction

Diphenylamine is an aromatic compound soluble in alcohols, ethers and others and insoluble or partially soluble in water. Diphenylamine is used in industrial and transport lubricants because of its anti-oxidizing properties and resistivity against high temperatures. Diphenylamine (DPA) market is set to witness the high demand over the forecast period attributed to its wide range of applications such as in pesticides, as an anti-oxidizing agent, as a stabilizer and others.

Additionally it is also used as anti-scaling agent and as a stabilizer in explosives and solid-fuel rocket propellants. Furthermore, diphenylamine is used in agricultural products as a plant regulator in pesticides and due to its antioxidant properties diphenylamine is widely used in lubricants.

Diphenylamine Market: Dynamics

As per Fact.MR analysis, global diphenylamine market is to rise over the forecast period due to some important market trends such as rising automotive production and industrialization will push the market of diphenylamine based lubricants. Diphenylamine is used in many functional fluids such as hydraulic & transmission fluids, heat transfer fluids, metal working fluids and etc. to increase the service life by controlling the oxidation process.

Moreover, rising population is set to spur the growth of agricultural activities such high demand of crop production and crop protection and growing use of diphenylamine in agrochemicals will propel the diphenylamine market over the forecast period. Diphenylamine is also used in weaponry industry to stabilize the gunpowder and as an intermediate to manufacture the rubber, plastic and dyestuffs. Attributed to its numerous applications in wide range of industries and because of its thermo-oxidative stability diphenylamine market is set to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Attribute to its numerous applications it is also toxic in nature and due to rising consumer awareness regarding the toxicity level it is expected to hamper the growth of diphenylamine market over the forecast period. Furthermore, The United States Environmental Protection Agency states that diphenylamine is toxic to aquatic animals.

Diphenylamine Market: Segmentation

The global diphenylamine market is bifurcated into three major segments: application, end use and region.

On the basis of application, the global diphenylamine market is divided into:

Antioxidants

Chemical Intermediate

Dyes

Fungicide

Stabilizer

Others

On the basis of end use, the global diphenylamine market is divided into:

Agricultural products

Automotive products

Cosmetic & personal care products

Food and Beverages products

Plastic and rubber products

Others

Based on region, the global diphenylamine market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Diphenylamine Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global diphenylamine market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Asia Pacific dominates the diphenylamine market and it is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to rising population, agricultural activities and other expansion of automotive plastic & rubber industries. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia will witness high demand for diphenylamine owing to its range of large scale of industrial and residential construction projects.

North America will witness moderate growth in diphenylamine market due to the couple of investments in construction and industrial sector over the forecast period. In North America United States and Canada are expected to stay the large shareholders among the other regional diphenylamine market.

In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil is set to witness steady growth of diphenylamine market over the forecast period. Followed by European countries such as UK, Germany, Spain, France are mature markets. However, stringent regulatory framework in European region is expected to slow down the market growth during forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness steady growth till midterm forecast period and is expected to rise over the long term forecast period due to its inline industrial projects.

Diphenylamine Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global diphenylamine market are BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, LANXESS, Jiangsu Feiya Chemical Industry Group, Nantong Xinbang Chemical Industry Technology Co., Ltd., Duslo, a.s. and others. The diphenylamine market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

