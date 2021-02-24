Polyamide 11 & 12 Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Polyamide 11 & 12 Market: an overview

Polyamide 11 & 12 belong to the family of polyamides, popularly known as nylon, and number represents the presence of 11 and 12 carbon atoms in the molecule respectively. Polyamide 11 is a non- biodegradable polyamide derived from the vegetable oil. Arkema is the sole producer of polyamide 11 in the World and uses castor beans as the derivative source. It has manufacturing plants in France, USA and China. Polyamide 11 is classified as bio-plastic as it is produced from the renewable resource. Polyamide 12 is semi- crystalline thermoplastic which has properties similar to Polyamide 11. It can be derived from both Renewable as well as petroleum resources. Polyamide 11 & 12 are reported to be lowest water absorbing polyamides amongst the other commercially Known polyamides.

Polyamide 11 & 12 Market: Dynamics

Polyamide 11 & 12 are very similar in properties. They offer minimal water absorption and molded parts show no dimensional change with variation in the atmospheric humidity. This makes them an attractive option for the molded parts in the automotive. Though the automotive industry remained virtually flat in 2018, the polyamide 11 & 12 markets did not experience any downfall. Even the leading manufacturers have started increasing their production capacities to meet the rising demand in the market.

The demand for polyamide 11 & 12 is expected to increase over the forecast period as its adoptability is on rise amongst the end-use industries. Polyamide 12 is whitish fine powder that finds dominant applications in additive manufacturing (3-D Printing). It is used as laser sintering material. Moreover, it is exceptionally strong even at very low temperatures (-40 0C). Thus, Polyamide 12 is being used in selective laser sintering to offer superior strength and flexibility to the finished product. Some of other advantages polyamide 12 offers in 3-D printing is rapid prototyping and relative low cost than other materials used in 3-D printing.

The demand for polyamide 12 is expected to experience healthy growth from the 3- D printing industry over the long term forecast as 3-D printing is gaining popularity over all sections of the society along with rising adoption by the manufacturers. Polyamide 11 & 12 have excellent thermal resistance and are chemically resistant to variety of chemical compounds including aldehydes, ketones, hydrocarbons and others. In Oil & Gas industry, Polyamide 11 finds applications in umbilical lines & hoses, gas pipes & fittings, flexible liners for offshore & on shore applications. Due to outstanding durability and resistance to hydrocarbons, polyamide 11 is also used in fuel tanks and hydraulic hoses in the Aircrafts. Polyamide 11 & 12 can also be found in medical field in the form of nutriment & solution bags, hearing aids, masks, food casing and beverage tubing.

Polyamide 11 & 12 are being widely adopted by various end-use industries owing to their exceptional properties and their demand is increasing at very rapid rates. Various compounded grades of polyamide 11 & 12 are available in the market and are used in variety of applications. One such applications include fire helmets that are made up of glass reinforced polyamide 11. The recent trend in the cosmetic industry is the use of polyamide 12 powder as bulking and opacifying agent for formulations of body & hand creams, eye-makeup, mascara, nail polish and skin fresheners. Polyamide 11 & 12 have high potential for growth and many new applications are expected to emerge over the long term forecast and influence the market dynamics.

Polyamide 11 & 12 Market: Segments

On the basis of polyamide type, the market can be segmented into 2 types

Polyamide 11

Polyamide 12

On the basis of Applications, the Polyamide 11 & 12 market can be classified as

Automotive

Additive Manufacturing (3-D Printing)

Energy

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Sports & Leisure

Electronics

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, the market for Polyamide 11 & 12 is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Polyamide 11 & 12: Regional Outlook

Europe is reported to be the largest producer and consumer of the Polyamide 11 & 12 in the World followed by North America. There are only a few manufacturing bases in the World, of which majority of the facilities are in Europe, North America and Japan. The demand in Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase at high rates owing to the development activities in the region and increasing industrialization. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region is also expected to increase its Polyamide 11 & 12 consumption over the mid-term forecast with the regions gaining momentum and stability in the end-use industries.

Polyamide 11 & 12: Key Players

The Polyamide 11 & 12 market is highly consolidated with only handful of players in the global market. Some of key players are Arkema, Evonik Industries Ltd, EMS-Chemie Holding AG, Ube Industries, Ltd. Toray Industries Ltd. and others.

