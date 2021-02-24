Bromate Substitute Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Usage of Bromate Substitute in Various Products Surges Market Growth

Bromate is a flour improver that is used to strengthen dough and help it rise during the baking process. Ascorbic acid is a commonly-used bromate substitute, and is considered to be harmless, commonly known as vitamin C. Apart from ascorbic acid, there are various other bromate substitutes that are harmless for human consumption and have been approved by FSSAI recently. Some of the commonly-used bromate substitutes are ascorbic acid, glucose oxidase, and azodicarbonamide, among others.

Various countries have banned the use of potassium bromate in the baking industry; therefore, industrial bakers are looking for bromate substitutes to cater to the need of flour improvers or dough conditioners. The rising demand for healthy bakery products among consumers has aided the growth of the market for bromate substitutes, globally. Bromate substitutes are used in a range of products such as French bread, baguettes, sliced bread, rolls and buns, hotdogs, and hamburger bread, among others.

Harmful Effects of Bromate Aids Bromate Substitute Market Growth

Owing to increasing awareness about the ill-health effects of using bromate for human consumption and proven carcinogenic properties of bromate, various countries have implemented a ban on the use of bromate. With increasing strictness in regulations in the food industry, industrial bakers are moving towards bromate substitutes for flour enhancement. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the baking industry in various regions across the globe is also likely to trigger the growth of the global bromate substitute market during the foreseen period.

In conjunction with enzymes, bromate substitutes also act like oxidizing agents in various end-use applications, which is likely to boost the global market for bromate substitutes in the future. Apart from oxidizing properties, bromate substitutes also offer excellent fermentation stability and result in fine crumb structure, which further boosts the global bromate substitute market. Furthermore, increasing demand from end-use industries is encouraging bromate substitute manufacturers to enhance their production facilities, which eventually would fuel the growth of the global bromate substitute market during the forecast period.

Innovations in Varied Applications Boost Bromate Substitute Market

The global market for bromate substitutes can be segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the global bromate substitute market can be segmented into ascorbic acid, glucose oxidase, azodicarbonamide, and others.

Various industrial bakers are involved in finding harmless and enhanced bromate substitutes after the ban on the usage of bromate. On the basis of application, the global bromate substitute market can be segmented into food & beverages, bakeries & confectioneries, and others. Geographically, the global bromate substitute market can be segmented into seven regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regions with High Presence of Industrial Bakers to Experience High Growth in Bromate Substitute Market

The global bromate substitute market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. South Asia is likely to be a prominent region in terms of consumption of bromate substitutes. Among the countries, India and China are likely to be major consumers of bromate substitutes, owing to the high presence of industrial bakers in these countries. Developed markets such as North America and Europe are expected to dominate the bromate substitute market by holding a significant revenue share in the global market, owing to the stringent ban on the use of bromate in various countries due to its harmful effects on human health.

Product Launches with Enhanced Bromate Substitutes Trigger Market Growth

Key players engaged in the bromate substitute market are focusing on product launches with innovative enzymes derived from seaweed and other ingredients. Several companies involved in the global bromate substitute market are Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Danisco Cultor, DSM, Henan Huaxing, North China Pharma, CSPC Pharma, MK Ingredients, PD Navkar Biochem Pvt. Ltd., King Arthur, Mühlenchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Sternenzym, ADM, Canadian Food Business, Kerry Group, among others.

