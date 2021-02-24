Propylene Trimer Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Propylene Trimer Market: Introduction

Propylene trimer, also known as nonene is branched olefin or Tripropylene, manufactured from propylene by the process of polymerization. Propylene trimer is used in a range of applications such as chemical intermediates, in PVC (polyvinyl chloride) wires and cables as a plasticizer, as an antioxidant in lubricants and as surfactants to mention a few. It is used as a plasticizer in PVC wires and hose pipes to provide extra flexibility to them. In addition, propylene trimer also as a feedstock to manufacture chemical intermediates like isodecyl alcohol, alkylphenols, neodecanoic acid, and diphenylamine, etc.

Propylene Trimer Market: Dynamics

Since, propylene trimer is used as a building block to produce several chemical intermediate such as iso-decanol, neodecanoic acid, nonyl mercaptan, nonylated diphenylamine, nonylphenol, ethoxylates, etc., its growth is in sync with growth of final product propylene trimer is used to produce. The global market for propylene trimer market is significantly driven by Iso-decanol as its accounts over more than 50% of the global propylene trimer market. Iso-decanol is set to dominate the propylene trimer market during the forecast period attributed to its range of applications such as in detergents, cleaners and lubricating oils as an antioxidant.

A close correlation in demand of propylene trimer is also reported to be with the performance of PVC wires and cable sales and lubricant industry performance. The propylene trimer market is to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to its increasing use as a chemical intermediate to produce surfactants and emulsifiers, as an additive for lubricants, and as a plasticizer in plastics and rubbers. The growing demand for lubricants in the automotive industry and industrial applications is set to propel the propylene trimer market during the forecast period owing to antioxidant properties.

Furthermore, increasing use of propylene trimer as plasticizers will also propel the market over the forecast period as it improves the flexibility, softness, and volatility of polyvinyl chloride materials. Government norms and regulations are also likely to push the market of propylene trimer market over the forecast period. For instance, Europe is taking significant steps to prevent leakage of plastics into the environment by recycling all plastic packaging. As per the published report by the Association of Plastics Manufacturers in Europe in 2018, the goal is to reuse 60% of plastic packaging By 2030, And 100% reuse of plastic packaging by 2024 from the whole Europe.

Propylene Trimer Market: Segmentation

The global Propylene trimer market is bifurcated into two major segments: application and region.

On the basis of application, the global propylene trimer market is divided into:

Chemical intermediates Isodecyl Alcohol Nonylphenol Neodecanoic Acid

Plasticizer

Additive

lubricant antioxidants

Others

Based on region, the global propylene trimer market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Propylene Trimer Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global propylene trimer market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Europe dominates the propylene trimer market with more near ~30-35% of the global market followed by North America. Europe and North America both accounts for more than ~50 of global propylene trimer producer. Initiatives taken by the European government to recycle the plastic wastes will spur the use of propylene trimer and will propel the market over the forecast period in this cluster.

Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global propylene trimer market and is set to create substantial opportunities over the forecast period. Asia is expected to account almost half of the worldwide demand of lubricant, which will spur the demand for propylene trimer over the forecast period. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa will also create lucrative opportunities owing to its new infrastructure developments, growing in industry and projects will create new opportunities in propylene trimer market during the forecast period.

Propylene Trimer Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global propylene trimer market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell, Braskem, TPC Group, PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim”, PBF Energy, Suncor Energy Inc, Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical and others. The propylene trimer market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

