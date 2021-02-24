Phenyl Trimethicone Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Phenyl Trimethicone Market: an overview

Phenyl Trimethicone is a unique silicone formulation that is exclusively used in cosmetics & personal care products as anti-foaming agent, sunscreen ingredient, texture enhancer and conditioning agent. It is also known by the name of polyphenylmethylsiloxane silicone fluid. Phenyl Trimethicone is colorless liquid at room temperature and has optical properties similar to hair. It has passed various toxicology test and is regarded as safe for use in Cosmetic products by the expert panel of the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR).

Claim Sample Report For FREE @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4260

Phenyl Trimethicone Market: Dynamics

Phenyl Trimethicone is dominantly used in Hair care products owing to its unique properties. It enhances the hair texture i.e. makes hair silky, increases hair brilliance and promotes well groomed appearance. This property is widely applicable in hair sprays. The improved texture effect is readily noticeable on chemically damaged hair. The increasing lifestyles and desire for good hair appearance amongst youngsters has increased the consumption of Phenyl Trimethicone based hair care products and so of Phenyl Trimethicone.

Moreover, manufacturers also prefer phenyl trimethicone over other alternatives as it also acts as anti-foaming agent and restricts foam formation even on shaking. This ensures the dominance of Phenyl Trimethicone in hair care products. Phenyl trimethicone is excellent conditioning agent for both, hair as well as skin. It forms non- greasy and non- sticky film when spread over hair & skin and prevents the loss of moisture from the surface.

Its use in non –washable conditioners can be attributed to this unique property. In thermal protection products, it is combined with UV filters to increase the SPF. Though the phenyl trimethicone is water repellant, it can be easily washed by shampoos containing Lauryl sulfate. Phenyl trimethicone is often included in the composition of antiperspirants to prevent the formation of white spots. On the back of these exceptional properties and its multi-component role in personal care products, phenyl trimethicone safeguards its strong position in the market and the demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

As phenyl trimethicone is silicone fluid, it has been subjected to many rumors in the market. For instance, there are claims that silicones as a class can worsen the skin concerns suffocate skin and cause sensitization. However, the safety of phenyl trimethicone has been assessed by Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) panel and is considered to be safe for use in skin & personal care products. Other such rumor that has emerged in the market is that silicones bio accumulate in the body. But these rumors too, were washed out by the experts by providing appropriate explanation and data that silicones cannot penetrate through cell membranes.

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4260

Phenyl Trimethicone Market: Segments

On the basis of Sales Channel, the Phenyl Trimethicone market is segmented into

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

On the basis of applications, the market for Phenyl Trimethicone is classified into

Hair Care Shampoos Conditioners & Styling Hair Spray & Serum Other

Skin Care Skin Lotions Creams Suntan Lotions Pre- Shave Lotions

Other Cosmetic Products

Phenyl Trimethicone: Regional Outlook

Asia- Pacific region is expected to remain the leading consumer of Phenyl trimethicone over the long term forecast. This growth can be attributed to the increasing purchasing power of the consumer, rise in middle class and increasing per capita spending on personal care products in the region. The South Asia region is expected to witness high growth for phenyl trimethicone in the region.

With large manufacturing bases for phenyl trimethicone in Europe & North America regions, the market in these regions are expected to remain export oriented with little change in the consumption pattern. Latin America and Middle East Africa region are also expected to witness fair growth over the long term forecast and remain import oriented markets.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4260/S

Phenyl Trimethicone: Key Players

The Phenyl Trimethicone Market is fairly concentrated with number of local manufacturers at regional level. Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global market include The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Jiang Xi Xin Jia Yi New Materials Co., Ltd, Unisil Hungary Kft., Siovation, LLC, A & E Connock, Momentive Performance Materials, BRB International, Nusil Technology LLC, KCC Silicones and Basildon Chemicals, Jeen International Corporation, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co.,Ltd, (RUSIL) and others.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates