Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million – Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Bone Cement and Glue Market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%

Major Growth Boosting Factors:

# Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

# Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

# Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

# Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents

# Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market by type, application, end user, and region

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

By type,

Segmented into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of bone cements during orthopedic surgeries.

By application,

the bone glue market is classified into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global glue market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for bone cement and glue in knee, hip, and shoulder arthroplasty procedures around the globe.

On the basis of end user,

the bone cement market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone glue market. Growth in the number of hospitals coupled with increasing number of hospitals in-patient-based orthopedic surgeries are major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographical Scenario:

The bone cement and glue market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the market. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Global Leaders:

Key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).