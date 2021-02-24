Chemical Detection Armband Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2020 to 2030 Market (Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue)

The bulletproof vest can shield against gunshots, but unseen hazards like lethal chemicals are more challenging to mitigate. Chemical detection armband detects toxic industrial chemicals to prevent such casualties caused by chemicals. Considering several cases identical to Bhopal Gas Tragedy in India, chemical detection armband is expected to be beneficial for factory worker and civilians residing near chemical industries.

As air pollution is constantly increasing in urban areas, consumers are becoming aware of the harmful impact of air-borne chemicals and therefore more likely to adopt chemical detection armband.

Chemical Detection Armband Market: Segmentation

The Chemical Detection Armband market can be segmented based on form, type and sales channel.

Based on the end-user, the Chemical Detection Armband market can be segmented into:

Defen

ce

Residential

Commercial

Based on the sales channel, the Chemical Detection Armband market can be segmented into:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Modern Retail Online Retail Others



Chemical Detection Armband Market: Dynamics

Firefighters and defence personnel would be the first user of the chemical detection armband.

However, the slower rate of adoption due to the lack of awareness for the product would be a major challenge face by this market. An unseen demand for chemical detection armband can be expected if the armband becomes more user friendly.

Companies in chemical detection technology have this opportunity to design the armband with a digitized screen, low maintenance, and small in size. According to research, modified silicon changes its colour in the presence of chemicals for a long time. The companies can utilize this material to detect the chemicals.

Chemical Detection Armband Market: Key Players

Morphix Technologies, under brand name Chameleon, is the emerging chemical detection armband company. The product comprises an armband with 10 cassettes to detect different chemicals.

Recognizing the huge scope of the market, the inception of new startups can be expected in near future. It is anticipated that the big chemical detection technology companies may invest in the manufacturing of chemical detection armband to fill the vacuum.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East)

Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

