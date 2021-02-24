Road Flares Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2020 to 2030

With the growth in urbanization, global commerce has increased on an unprecedented scale. However, this has also heightened the number of road accidents globally. Road flares have attracted significant traction during the recent years for the same reason.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5318

Road flares are the devices which visually warn the drivers for the upcoming unsuspecting traffic. Essentially, the requirement of road flare increases with the growing demand for vehicles. Owning to the rapid urbanization in developing nations, the efficacy of road flares is bound to rise, providing the opportunity to the companies to develop the market in these countries.

Road Flares Market: Segmentation

The Road Flares market can be segmented based on form, type and sales channel.

Based on type, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Pyrotechnic

LED Electric

Chemical (light-stick)

Based on the size, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

On the ground

Above the ground

Based on the mode of function, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Flash

steady

Based on Power Source, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Disposable Battery

Rechargeable Battery

Combustive material

Chemical Reaction

Based on the sales channel, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Direct sales

Retail Sales Modern Retail Online Retail Others



Road Flares Market: Dynamics

With proven practices of road flares in regulating road accident, the necessity of the product has been recognized by consumers. The utility of road flares such as, for signalling and safety purpose is promoted by public agencies also.

Request Full Report With TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5318

However, the growth of road flares companies is limited by the growth of country’s economy. For instance inflation in the automobile sector in any country will indirectly affect the sales of road flares in the region.

Key Players

Orion Safety Products and Heliar are the leading companies functioning in the road flare market. Other notable road flares companies are Powerflare, Hokena, Cyalume, Turboflare, and Tek-tite. New entrants are focusing more on LED flare rather traditional pyrotechnic flares because of the technological advancement in electrical and material engineering. However, Orion, pyrotechnic flare company, has launched a 100% eco-friendly flares in 2015. Hokena is providing LED flares with 9 unique lightening mode. These road flares have a magnetic base and also float on water. Tek-tite has recently launched pocket size LED emergency strobe which is ideal for emergency location marking use.

he Road Flares market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments of the Road Flares Market

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Value Chain of the Road Flares Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East)

Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

Ask For Customized Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5318

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates