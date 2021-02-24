Acoustic Plasterboard Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2020 to 2030

Acoustic plasterboard is a type of plaster which contains fibers, enabling in absorbing the sound. Further, acoustic plasterboard are designed to reduce noise transmission through walls and ceilings.

It is estimated that, these plasterboards has an efficiency of reducing the noise by ~36 dB. Acoustic plasterboard are gaining significant popularity owing to the increasing consumer preference for cost-effective and durable construction materials. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Acoustic Plasterboard Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global acoustic plasterboard market is being studied under size, application & region.

Based on the size, the acoustic plasterboard market can be segmented as:

10mm Plasterboard

12mm Plasterboard

15mm Plasterboard

Others

Based on the application, the acoustic plasterboard market can be segmented as:

Standard Residential Construction,

High Performance Residential

Commercial Applications

Others

Based on the region, the acoustic plasterboard market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis: Developing Countries to Foster the Growth of Acoustic Plasterboard Market

Developing countries in South Asia and East Asia like India, Japan, China, Thailand, among other countries are poised to witness significant growth in the acoustic plasterboard market.

However, in the current scenario, the global economy is showing a downward trend due to global pandemic especially in these developing regions, thereby, slowing the growth of acoustic plasterboard market.

However, post coronavirus related lockdown in several countries, the demand for acoustic plasterboard will swiftly rise on back of rising industrialization and increasing consumer spending on renovations in the residential sector is anticipated to drive the demand for acoustic plasterboard market.

The Acoustic Plasterboard Market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Acoustic Plasterboard Market Segments

Acoustic Plasterboard Market Dynamics

Acoustic Plasterboard Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Acoustic Plasterboard Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Germany, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan & South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia & Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, & Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Acoustic Plasterboard Market segments and geographies.

