LED Light Bar Market || New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2030

LED light bar requires lower current draw and provides the user with ~90% greater efficiency as compared to its counterpart’s halogen or incandescent light bars. In addition, LED light bars are used in several applications like, automotive, restaurants, construction, and commercial sector to name a few.

Moreover, with favorable government regulations for the installation of LED light bar in the construction sector which complies with standards pertaining to low carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency is resulting in the deployment of LED light bar.

LED Light Bar Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global LED light bar market is being studied under beam pattern, application, sales channel & region.

Based on the beam pattern, the LED light bar market can be segmented as:

Flood Type

Spot Type

Others

Based on the application, the LED light bar market can be segmented as:

Automotive Lighting

Commercial

Construction & Mining

Restaurants

Others

Based on the sales channel, the LED light bar market can be segmented as:

Direct-to-Customer

Third Party Online Channel

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade Channel

Based on the region, the LED light bar market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis: Asian Countries to Remain Frontrunner in LED Light Bar Market

Asian countries to hold significant share in the LED light bar market as consumers in the region are transitioning towards more eco-friendly and efficient products.

Despite the slowdown in several industries particularly, automotive and construction sector, the LED light bar market is expected to grow significantly owing to several incentives and investments given by the government in these sectors. Such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of LED light bar market.

