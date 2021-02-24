Welding Curtains Market || SWOT, Industry Analysis (2020 to 2030) & Opportunity Assessment

Global demand for welding curtains has registered significant growth in the recent past, due to increased incidents of injuries, damages, and workforce destruction at several construction and manufacturing units. Countries including India, China, Japan, US, and several others find a key role in manufacturing welding curtains, which leads to end-users of welding curtains to propel the market in these countries.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant expansion of the welding curtain market due to continuous rise in construction activities and industrialization.

Welding Curtains Market: Segmentation

The welding curtains market is segmented on the basis of color, industrial applications and distribution channel.

On the basis of color, the welding curtain market is segmented as:

Yellow

Orange and Red

Blue

Dark Green

On the basis of industrial applications, the welding curtains market is segmented as:

Construction

Automotive

Metal fabrication

Power generation

On the basis of distribution channel, the welding curtains market is segmented as:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Modern Retail Online Retail



Key Players

The key players operating in the market include Cepro, Ningguo BST Thermal Products, Bolle Safety, Cigweld, Bei Bei Safety, GYS, Aleco, Chase Doors, Cooks Industrial Doors, Kingman Industries, Simplex, SB Weldcon, Supreme Enterprises, MGS Technologies, Nederman, and several others.

The participants in the market are striving to introduce a new combination of materials with existing raw materials to manufacture final product with improved properties. For example- Mid Mountain Materials Inc.

introduced coated fabrics and textiles in manufacturing welding curtains, to introduce increased tensile strength in their product. Alongside this, they also introduced silica fabrics in pre-existing PVC materials to manufacture welding curtains to inherit higher temperature sustainability.

