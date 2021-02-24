Traffic Baton Market 2017 – 2025 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

In recent years the governments of various leading economies have started to invest in modification of pre-existing traffic management systems by introducing smart traffic control solutions. Factors such as growing incidents of road accidents and violation of government formulated traffic rules lead to a significant rise in demand for traffic batons in market.

With significant growth in urban population, the traffic baton market is contributing a key share in traffic management systems to reduce traffic congestions. Owing to the mentioned factors the respective market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Traffic Baton Market: Segmentation

The market of traffic baton can be segmented on the basis of product type, applications and region.

On the basis of product type, the traffic baton market is segmented as:

LED Traffic Batons

Ordinary Traffic Batons

On the basis of application, the traffic baton market is segmented as:

Police Officers

Safety Guards

Others

On the basis of regional presence, the traffic baton market is segmented as:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Traffic Baton Market: Key Players

The traffic baton market consists of several key players such as

Stop- Lite,

TrafficWands,

Bayco Products,

Vanguard, Wenzhou Highway Industrial Technology,

Siam Traffic, Wasip, Lumastrobe,

Olight, Streamlight,

Pelican,

ASP,

Fenix, Klarus,

Ledlenser,

Nightstick,

Traffic, and Parking Control Co (TAPCO),

Akriti Solar and several others.

The companies are focused on further advancements of their existing technology to make their product easier to use while improving its durability.

