Ballistic Shields Market 2020 to 2030 Explore Future Growth With Top Players

Ballistic shield market is expected to mark considerable growth in the forecast period. Major factors to propel the growth include increasing unrest of citizens against their respective governments which have increased the need for protection gears such as ballistic shields.

Secondly, the new improved technology that has made shields more reliable, mobile, and compact are also gaining traction from economically developed countries that are looking to upgrade their existing defense solutions.

Ballistic Shields Market: Segmentation

The ballistic shields market can be classified on the basis of protection grade, transparency, end-use, end-users, and build material.

On the basis of protection grade ballistic shields market can be classified into:

Grade III A

Grade III

Grade III B

Grade IV

On the basis of transparency ballistic shields can be classified into:

Transparent

Opaque

On the basis of end-use ballistic shields can be classified into:

Riot shields

Helmet visors

Vehicular bulletproofing

On the basis of end-users ballistic shield can be classified as:

Spec-Ops

Law Enforcement Personnel

Dignitaries

Defense personnel

Civilians

On the basis of material used Ballistic shields can be classified as:

Alumina

Ceramic metal composites

Para-Aramids Kevlar Twaron

High molecular weight polyethylene

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)

Key Players

Due to multiple options available for business, the market of Ballistic shields is highly fragmented. The industry is having several key players among which most prominent ones include, Chase Tactical, Advanced Technology Compliant Solutions (ATCS), The Cop Shield, DEW engineering and development, DMS Plastics, Securico, ATT Tactical, Baker Ballistics among others. Most of the companies have focused their market around Grade III A shields. Nearly every company is focusing on improving the mobility of the product.

ATCS has gained an upper hand in this field by introducing retractable shields.

This feature of the shield saves storage space and is preferable to use in indoor skirmishes. On the other hand, baker ballistics have introduced light Grade III and IV shields which are also gaining traction of US PDs.

