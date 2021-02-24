4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market 2019 – 2029 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

Led by India and China, global 4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl sulfone market is currently pegged at more than US$ 350 Mn and is projected to grow at a rate of just over 4% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2029. 4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl sulfone is primarily a business to business product, used as a monomer in production of sulfone polymers and Dapsone drug. Thus, manufacturers of sulfone polymers and Dapsone will hold the proverbial key to success in the DCDPS market. Key stakeholders in the market are mainly operating on captive consumption, and hence market has become even more consolidated. Since global supply of DCDPS is limited to few players only, market is flourishing through imports of DCDPS mainly from Asia, reveals Fact.MR.

Key takeaways of Global 4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market

Global 4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl sulfone (DCDPS) market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 190.4 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.5X times more value as compared to 2019

Despite losing significant market share by 2029 end, industrial grade DCDPS will account for around 60% of market share. Recent past witnessed resurgence of pharma grade DCDPS, which is projected to witness growth of over 5% CAGR in forecast period, as it is the main raw material used in drugs for curing leprosy. Pharma grade DCDPS is experiencing an upward trend, especially in Asia.

Amongst all applications of DCDPS, engineered plastics account for 3/4th of demand share. Polysulfone (PSU) polymers is forecast to gain 175 BPS during the forecast period, owing to its increased and continued consumption in electric & electronic applications.

In the current scenario, South Asia & Oceania hold a leading share in the global market. India is the largest manufacturer of DCDPS, with an annual production capacity of close to 50,000 tons per annum.

Market in Europe and North America is highly import oriented, with a large chunk of supply coming from China & India

“DCDPS is a crucial intermediate for high performance engineering plastic, and thus its market is highly competitive due to lateral integration from global players. Beside, DCDPS market is forecast to gain more traction with adoption of sulfone polymers for high end aerospace applications.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Manufacturers Prioritize Forward Integration, Captive Consumption Remains Mainstay

Key players in Global DCDPS market such as Solvay SA and Atul Ltd. Work on captive consumption of DCDPS, for the production of sulfone polymers and dapsone. These companies are focused on providing diverse end products in the market to proliferate sales. In addition, players have been investing in emerging countries such as India for expansion of DCDPS production facilities. For instance, Solvay has started production lines for DCDPS from 2005, and now have established a plant for end products which will completely utilize DCDPS for its sole production units. Likewise, BASF and Sumitomo have a patented process of DCDPS but does not sell DCDPS to its customers.

