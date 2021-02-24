Top Leaders of Dental Sterilization Market and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the dental sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.08 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The global dental sterilization equipment market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Getinge (Sweden), Tuttnauer (US), and W&H (Austria) are the top three players in the dental sterilization equipment market in terms of their dental sterilization instruments product portfolio.

In 2017, Getinge held the first rank in the global dental sterilization market. The strong position of the company is attributed to strategic acquisitions, expansions, and its extensive dental sterilization product portfolio. Over the last 25 years, Getinge has built-up a product portfolio that ranges from cleaning and disinfection equipment to consumables, such as cleaning solutions, instrument disinfectors, lubricants, and sterilization indicators.

In December 2015, Getinge’s Infection Control business acquired Stericool (Turkey), a company specializing in low-temperature sterilization. This acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its offerings for the sterilization market and ensure long-term revenue growth. The company also focuses on strategic expansions to strengthen its global footprint and increase its customer base. With such strategic business practices and corporate strategies, the company’s revenue from the infection control segment is expected to increase in the coming years.

In 2017, Tuttnauer held the second position in the market and is one of the popular brands in the dental sterilization equipment market. The company offers high-quality autoclaves used in the dental industry. Tuttnauer exports its products to a wide range of end users in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. However, the company has not undertaken any significant developments in the dental sterilization market in the last three years.

W&H held the third rank in the dental sterilization equipment market in 2017. It has grown to be one of the leading global players in the dental technology industry. The company offers a diverse range of dental sterilization products, which includes cleaning and disinfection equipment (involving internal cleaning, external cleaning, and lubrication); sterilization, water treatment, and packaging equipment; and consumables & accessories. The company has a global presence through a large number of distributors and subsidiaries located across 110 countries. The company participates in conferences to enhance its presence in the market. For instance, in February 2017, it took part in the 35th CIOSP (Congresso Internacional de Odontologia de São Paulo), the largest dental congress in Latin America. W&H presented its class B sterilizer LINA for the first time in Brazil.

