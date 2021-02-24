Demand for Organic Yeast is Growing Due to Increasing Demand for Organic Food and Beverages in the Developing Countries

The global organic yeast market size is estimated to grow from USD 364 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5%. Organic foods are gaining popularity as people are becoming aware of their benefits. Organic food products are either grown under a natural system of agriculture, without the use of synthetic fertilizers or they are processed products made from organically produced raw materials.

The increased focus in health and demand for transparency is in turn putting pressure on manufacturers to deliver products that has clean level as a basic requirement in even the most challenging food product. Consumer’s favor for this simplicity are compelling food producers to look for more natural and organic food ingredients to supply 100% organic products to their customers. This trend in the food pattern is expected to increase the use of organic yeast globally as it helps is enhancing flavor, color, improve texture and also add extra protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to meals.

Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is the sodium salt of glutamic acid. It is used as an additive to offer “umami” taste in food products to improve palatability. MSG helps in enhancing the presence of other taste-active compounds. However, the use of MSG has been clinically proven to have caused health-related issues such as obesity, oxidative stress, renal, and hepatotoxicity. According to the FDA, MSG is approved to be used in the conditioning of vegetables, tuna, food dressings, and feed. The increased awareness among consumers about the toxic effects of MSG consumption in food and stringent regulations governing the maximum permissible limit (MPL) has led to a rise in demand for substitutes, which could provide similar taste-enhancing properties without any harmful effects.

Organic yeasts, such as yeast extracts, derivatives, and nutritional yeast, are used as alternatives to MSG and provide the “umami” taste. Certain organic yeast manufacturers also claim that the products offered by them can be used as an alternative to MSG. For instance, Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands) claims that their product, Maxarome, can be used in a wide range of food applications instead of MSG.

Leading companies are Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Biospringer (France), Leiber GmbH (Germany), Ohly (Germany), Levapan (Colombia), Biorigin (Brazil), Agrano Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany), Red Star Yeast Company (US), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China), Solgar Inc (US), Imperial Yeast (Portland), Levex (Turkey), and White Labs Copenhagen (US).

