U.S. Automotive Battery Aftermarket Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2025

The U.S. Automotive Battery Aftermarket size is estimated to reach USD 4.2 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing demand for electric vehicle is expected to be a key factor fostering growth of the market.

Growing trend of hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) along with increasing number of charging points is projected to bode well in the market growth during the forecast period in the report. Low running cost associated with electric vehicle when compared with conventional vehicles is boosting the growth of batteries. Additionally, rising air pollution, global warming, are some of the key factors which are expected to change consumer preference from conventional fuel type vehicles to electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle manufacturers also focus on offering vehicles made from eco-friendly materials. For example, Ford uses recycled and bio-based materials for its car manufacturing.

U.S. Automotive Battery Aftermarket Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Million; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Lithium-ion

Lead Acid

Nickel-based

Sodium-ion

Others

U.S. Automotive Battery Aftermarket Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Passenger Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Digitalization and development in maintenance & repair services is increasing the need for customised vehicle, which in turn is expected to boost the market growth. For example, auto art network, and carparts.com are the major supplier of automobile spare parts. This trend of customization at affordable prices is expected to gain traction among consumers.

Auto parts warehouse provide auto components at affordable prices with maintenance and battery replacement. Moreover, the digitalization has allowed OEMs to deliver auto supplies to respective location anywhere in the world. It includes drop and pickup service at remote locations with additional repair services.

Fluctuations in prices of raw material are restraining the growth of U.S. automotive battery aftermarket. Polypropylene. sulfuric acid, and lead oxide are used for manufacturing batteries. Propylene is originated from petroleum, and carbon compound. Natural gas and crude oil are the primary elements used to produce propylene. Therefore, the changing prices of these oils have impact on cost dynamics of battery.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Development of hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) with high investment plans is projected to support market growth. for example, American reinvestment act has granted fund to government and private entities to develop electric vehicles.

Based on distribution channel, in 2018, e-commerce channel segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5%from 2019 to 2025.

Key players in the U.S. automotive battery aftermarket includes, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Johnson controls, Tesla, Inc., NEC Corporation, and Delphi Technologies

