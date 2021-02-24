Concealable Vest Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

Continuously evolving nature of warfare coupled with availability of new and improved body armor materials has improved various aspects of the concealable vest such as mobility, survivability, and durability. These factors have propelled the demand for modern concealable vests. Improved military warfare capabilities and lenient firearms law in multiple countries have increased the chances of escalated conflicts that can fatally injure defense personnel or law enforcement forces. Owing to these factors the market of concealable vests can expect steady growth in the forecast period.

Concealable Vest Market: Segmentation

The market of concealable vest can be segmented by protection grade, material used, end-user, build type, and wearing style.

On the basis of protection grade Concealable vest can be classified into the following categories:

Grade I

Grade II A

Grade II

Grade III A

Grade III

Grade IV

On the basis of materials, the concealable vests can be classified as:

Gel

Kevlar

Alumina

High molecular weight poly-ethylene

Ceramic composites Boron Carbide Silica Carbides Ceramic metal composites Others

Steel plates

On the basis of end-users concealable vests can be classified as:

Defense personnel

Law enforcement units

Private security guards

Intelligence agencies

Civilians

On the basis of build type, concealable vests can be classified as:

Covert

Overt

On the basis of wearing style the market can be segmented into:

Standard

Velcro Strapped

Concealable Vest Market: Dynamics

Introduction of new advanced material and shifting focus of countries towards modernizing existing stocks of vests is one of the key driving factors of the concealable vest market.

On the other hand, evolved battlefield situations have also forced the countries to improve protection of its armed personnel in respective zones. Strong military-centric countries like Russia, France, UK, are focused on acquiring modern protection for their military as well as law enforcement departments.

For Instance, amid rising tensions on the Indo-China border the govt. of India have allocated US$ 86 million for the procurement of modern vests for its armed forces.

High costs of ballistic concealable vests are causing restraint in the sales, as multiple entities have insufficient funds to allocate for the cause.

Key Players

Concealable vest market is having several key players as the market is bifurcated into several segments. Some of the leading manufacturers include MIT GEL body armor, Elite Group Ballistics, Spartan Armors, Indian Armour, KDH Defense Systems, Point Blank Solutions, Pacific Safety, AR500 Armor, and Safariland Ltd Inc. Most of these producers are focused on improving their Grade III A armors as they have the highest demand. Among these MIT GEL’s gel-based Concealable Vest has been gathering notable attention due to its high mobility which is coupled with NIJ 0.05 rating. Similarly, Spartan Armors are researching newer compositions of armor plates to reduce its ricochet feedbacks of their product.

