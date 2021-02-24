Riot Gear Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

In recent years the governments of various leading economies have started to invest in up-gradation of pre-existing gears of internal law enforcement forces. Factors such as growing dissatisfaction of citizens against their local government and new developments in the sector of modernized non-lethal weapons are expected to propel the market of riot gears. Owing to the mentioned factors the respective market is expected to grow steadily with a steady growth during the forecast period.

Riot Gear Market: Segmentation

The market of riot gear can be segmented into type of equipment, end-users, and technology used.

On the basis of equipment type, the market can be segmented into:

  • Defensive gear
    • Helmets
    • Shields
    • Gloves
    • Vests
    • Gas protection masks
  • Non- lethal offensive gear
    • Ammunitions
    • Gases
    • Explosives
    • Batons

On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into:

  • Police depts.
  • Special forces
  • Defense personnel

On the basis of technology, market can be divided into:

  • Chemical
    • Explosives
    • Gases
  • Electronic
  • Communication devices
  • Electroshock weapons
  • Navigation devices
  • Drone Surveillance

 Key Players

The market of riot gears consists of several key players such as Damascus, Chase Tactical, Axon Enterprises, DMS Plastics, Paulson Manufacturing, IFSEC Global, Unithank International, WorldWide Tactical, Jiangsu Anhui Police Equipment Manufacturing, and several others. The companies are focused on further advancements of their existing technology to make their product easier to use while improving its durability.

Some of the companies are focused on the development of new and advanced versions of products for a specific use. For example, Axon Enterprises have improved their tasers to reach longer distances, be more precise, and safer in comparison to their previous models. Similarly, other competitors have also been striving to incorporate latest technology to improve security aspects of their gears. It may include addition of communication devices within the suits or change the built material used in Batons to make it unbreakable, more effective, and durable.

