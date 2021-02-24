Air Handler Market Insights and Trends 2020, Forecast to 2030

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system provides comfort or desired air condition through manipulation of air by heating and air conditioning. HVAC system uses air handler unit for the regulation and circulation of air in the effective area. Air handler comprises of filter, heat exchanger coils, mixing chamber and blower. It is used for re-condition and circulation of air in the effective area resulting into increased energy efficiency of the HVAC system.

Air Handler Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global air handler market is being studied under Type, End Use & Region.

By type of air handler unit, global air handler market is segmented as –

  • Terminal Air Handler
  • Makeup Air Handler
  • Rooftop Air Handler

By end user, global air handler market is segmented as –

  • Residential
  • Commercial
    • Offices
    • Shopping malls
    • Café & restaurants
    • Hospitals
    • Others
  • Industrial
    • Pharmaceutical
    • Cold Chain Logistic
    • Ware Houses
    • Others

By Regions, global air handler market is segmented as

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

Air Handler Market Regional Overview

Rapidly growing economies and lifestyle aspiration in the higher as well as lower middle income countries in Asia Pacific (including East Asia, South Asia & Oceania) is the most considerable phenomenon which makes the region most suitable market for air handler.

The Air Handler Market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Air Handler Market Segments
  • Air Handler Market Dynamics
  • Air Handler Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional analysis for Air Handler Market includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (EU-4, BENELUX, Nordic, U.K., Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)
  • East Asia (China, Japan & South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia & rest of South Asia)
  • Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

