Air Handler Market Insights and Trends 2020, Forecast to 2030

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system provides comfort or desired air condition through manipulation of air by heating and air conditioning. HVAC system uses air handler unit for the regulation and circulation of air in the effective area. Air handler comprises of filter, heat exchanger coils, mixing chamber and blower. It is used for re-condition and circulation of air in the effective area resulting into increased energy efficiency of the HVAC system.

Air Handler Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global air handler market is being studied under Type, End Use & Region.

By type of air handler unit, global air handler market is segmented as –

Terminal Air Handler

Makeup Air Handler

Rooftop Air Handler

By end user, global air handler market is segmented as –

Residential

Commercial Offices Shopping malls Café & restaurants Hospitals Others

Industrial Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistic Ware Houses Others



By Regions, global air handler market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Air Handler Market Regional Overview

Rapidly growing economies and lifestyle aspiration in the higher as well as lower middle income countries in Asia Pacific (including East Asia, South Asia & Oceania) is the most considerable phenomenon which makes the region most suitable market for air handler.

The Air Handler Market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Air Handler Market Segments

Air Handler Market Dynamics

Air Handler Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Air Handler Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (EU-4, BENELUX, Nordic, U.K., Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan & South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia & rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

