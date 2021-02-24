Drum Dumper Market Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue, And Sales Till 2020 to 2030

Drum dumper is an equipment that is used to discharge bulk solid materials from drums. Drum damper is a cost-effective drum handling equipment, it uses hydraulic cylinder or electric motors to raise the drum until material discharges either on the chute or in the receiving vessel. The drum dumper consists of several components such as drum lifter and tilter, forklift drum rotor, and lift equipment. Drum dumpers are mainly used in the food processing and oil & gas industry.

Drum Dumper Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global drum dumper market is being studied under type, power source, end use industries & Region.

By type of drum dumper, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Stationary Drum Dumper

Portable Drum Dumper

By power source of drum dumper, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

Manual

By end use industries, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Food Processing Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

By Regions, global drum dumper market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Drum Dumper Market Regional Overview

North America is the market leader in both production and consumption of drum dumper. Other developing region such as Asia Pacific is augmented to witness highest growth in the global drum dumper market during the forecast period (2020 – 2030) due to increasing industrialization.

The U. S, has emerged as the one of the largest oil producing country in the world which has caused substantial growth in the oil & gas industry in the North America since last few years which has made the region the most suitable market for the drum dumper manufacturers in the long term.

However, due to high impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of the developed regions such as North America and Europe, drum dumper market of these regions is expected to witness slow growth for next couple of years.

