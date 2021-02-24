Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Share, Size and Economic Growth Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global arbitrary waveform generator market estimated to touch USD 557.8 million, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. Increasing applications of waveform generators across electronics, education, and healthcare sectors is projected to boost the market growth. In addition, growing R&D investment along with the rising need for sophisticated advanced equipment is driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for DDS integrated generators is gaining traction in the market. Moreover, the consumers prefer DDS generators due to various benefits such as cost-effectiveness, and enhanced performance which are important in computing applications. Healthcare & aerospace companies are spending on developing advanced equipment. It requires sophisticated measurement and testing procedures.

AWG equipment is widely used across military, manufacturing, and telecommunications industries. Several enterprises are adopting AWGs over other generators as they provide improved performance. Thus, the decision-makers in the firms are focusing on optimizing their throughput of equipment.

Increasing trend of technologies such as WiMAX, and EDGE is projected to positively impact on the growth of AWGs. Waveform generators provide benefits like flexibility, high speed, and performance. Cost-effectiveness and compact size are some of the key factors of arbitrary waveform generator which are gaining traction among consumers. Various manufacturers like Tektronix, Inc., and Key sight Technologies engage in developing AWG solutions that offer high-precision measurement capabilities.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Wireless communication technology companies use AWG for frequency stability, optimum accuracy.

Various technologies like electronic warfare, radar are used in aerospace industry that needs testing for high scalability, and accuracy.

Shifting of manufacturing companies to developing countries like India, and China is expected to drive Asia Pacific market.

Key companies in the industry focus on debugging and testing of communication system.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the global arbitrary waveform generator market. COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the consumer electronics industry. The demand for arbitrary waveform generators has declined owing to supply chain disruption. The production, and manufacturing activities had been shut down in the early quarter of 2020. However, the companies are opening their manufacturing facilities with limited workforce under government regulations.

The market is expected to grow at rapid pace over the forecast period. Several players are focusing on providing its solution through innovative programs. For instance, Keysight Technologies have introduced Innovative Anywhere program that emphasizes on optimizing productivity and minimize disruptions.

Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market: Key Players

B&K Precision Corporation, Fluke Corporation, DynamicSignals LLC, Keysight Technologies, Tektronix Inc., National Instruments.

