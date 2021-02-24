Household Humidifier Market Analysis and Share by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global household humidifier market size is projected to reach USD 3.80 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing health problems associated with dry air is promoting the use of these products. Further, the growing use of these products in household plants has increased their demand among plant owners.

By products, the whole-house segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast duration. Owing to the lesser requirement of electricity, these products are comparatively easy to maintain. Additionally, their connectivity with HVAC enables them to maintain the humidity level of the entire house, thus, augmenting their demand.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-household-humidifier-market/request-sample

Among distribution channels, the offline segment dominated the sales with over 80% of the market share in 2018. Offline channels offer installation and after-sales support, thus, expected to remain a major source of sales. On the other hand, online channels are likely to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period. Benefits such as cash on delivery, coupon system and cashback offers are driving the sales through these channels. Emerging countries are anticipated to witness the rapid rise in the online segment on account of increasing smartphone penetration in India and China.

North America was the market leader with over 40% of the share in 2018. Growing awareness among consumers regarding ill-effects of dry air in countries such as Canada and the U.S is driving the demand. On the other hand, European countries, on account of cold weather pattern, are predicted to witness significant demand over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among different products, ultrasonic segment is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Offline segment accounted for more than 80% of the market share in 2018.

Portable product segment was the largest shareholder and generated USD 2.5 billion of revenue in 2018.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

There has been a sharp dip in the demand for household humidifiers owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has forced humidifiers industries to close their operations, leading to low production. In addition, consumers spending on home electronic items has decreased significantly as the pandemic has reduced the purchasing power. However, the COVID-19 impact will be for short-term only as the market has started to recover following the resumption of various economic activities. Manufacturers should focus on introducing low-cost humidifiers and strengthening their online sales to garner larger consumer base and reduce the impact of the pandemic on their sales.

Global Household Humidifier Market: Key Players

Aprilaire, Boneco AG, Essick Air Products, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Guardian Technologies, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft and Dyson Ltd.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com