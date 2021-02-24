Intravascular Temperature Management Market – Significant Development, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast

Illinois, United States, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global intravascular temperature management market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the large number of awareness campaigns/conferences arranged by both public and private organizations, increasing adoption of patient warming and cooling systems in developing countries, and geographic expansions undertaken by key players in the global intravascular temperature management market.

According to a new market research report “Intravascular Temperature Management Market by Type (Warming, Cooling), Application (Perioperative, Post-operative, Acute Care), Medical Condition (Stroke, Cardiac Arrest, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Myocardial Infarction) – Global Forecasts to 2022“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to reach USD 272.3 Million by 2022 from USD 228.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the notice period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 18 Figures spread through 125 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Intravascular Temperature Management Market“.

Intravascular Warming:

On the basis of type, the intravascular temperature management market is segmented into intravascular warming and intravascular cooling. In 2017, the intravascular warming segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Intravascular warming systems allow the infusion of heat into the patient’s body to maintain normothermia. Intravascular warming is the fastest way of warming a patient’s body, and plays a vital role in neurocritical care. The largest share of this segment can be attributed the increasing adoption of intravascular warming in surgical procedures.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219608793

The traumatic brain Injury (TBI) Segment:

Based on medical condition, the global intravascular cooling market is classified into cardiac arrest, traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke (bleeding & thrombosis), myocardial infarction, fever/infection and other medical conditions. The TBI segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intravascular cooling techniques are being used as a preventive measure to reduce intracranial pressure (ICP) during TBI treatments. As a result, the adoption of invasive cooling technology in neurocritical care units is on the rise.

North America and Europe to Dominate the Intravascular Temperature Management Market.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the intravascular temperature management market in 2017, followed by Europe. The North American region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of surgical centers, high incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, and the high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices in North American countries are driving the growth of the intravascular temperature management market in the region.

Key Players:



Key players in the intravascular temperature management market include 3M (US), Smiths (UK), ZOLL Medical (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Belmont Instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), Stihler Electronic (Germany), and BD company (US).

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219608793

3M (US) held the leading position in the intravascular warming market in 2016. The company offers a broad range of products in this market. The company’s infection prevention division provides a wide range of patient warming solutions that are designed to prevent hypothermia in surgical settings. Moreover, the company has a strong geographic presence in over 70 countries and markets its products across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America.