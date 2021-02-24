Gantry Robot Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 | Güdel Group AG, Aerotech Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Ltd, ABB Ltd.

Gantry Robot Market: An Overview

The increasing automation in the industrial sphere has led to the evolution of several robotic techniques, one being gantry robots. Gantry robots are large systems designed for pick and place applications in any workplace. It contains a manipulator mounted onto an overhead system that moves across a horizontal plane. Gantry robots are easier to program with respect to motion, because they work with an X, Y, and Z coordinate system. Another advantage is that they are less limited by floor space constraints. The Gantry robot market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period that is from 2020 – 2030.

Gantry Robot Market: Market Drivers

The global gantry robot market is driven by an increase in use of automation in a wide variety of applications in manufacturing, electrical & electronics, and other sectors. Furthermore, significant adoption of gantry robots in the automotive sector is expected to impact the global gantry market. These are quick and accurate solutions for material handling applications. The utmost precision offered by gantry robots, coupled with highly accurate link-and-gear combinations is a major factor driving the market in the materials handling application.

Moreover with introduction of Industrial Internet of Things majority of manufacturers are focusing on equipping their factories with automated systems, particularly in developed countries. Gantry robots saves a tremendous amount of labor and associated costs while also greatly accelerating the production process for end-use industries and this is the main factor that is expected to boost the demand for gantry robots during the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with gantry robots is estimated to hamper the global gantry robots market. Furthermore, efforts are underway in many companies to upgrade their research and development activities which are expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Gantry Robot Market: COVID – 19 Impact

While Covid-19 has been detrimental towards the growth of several industrial products, for some it has proved a boon. Gantry robots enabling lower involvement of workforce, its demand has been observed to be boost amid pandemic. While the manufacturing organizations are ready to automate their processes, Covid-19 is further expected to route their automation budget towards orders of gantry robots. This growth in demand is expected to sustain after the pandemic as well.

Segmentation Analysis of Gantry Robot Market:

The global gantry robot market is bifurcated into three major segments which are classified as: product axis, end – user industry and geography.

On the basis of axis of the product, the gantry robot market has been segmented as follows: 1 – Axis 2 – Axis 3 – Axis 4 – Axis

On the basis of end – user industry of the product, the gantry robot market has been segmented as follows: Automotive Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Manufacturing Electrical & Electronics Others

On the basis of geographic regions, the gantry robot market has been segmented as follows: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Gantry Robot Market: Regional Outlook

Global gantry robot market is segregated into several key regions which are namely North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The market is well expanded in these regions and the Asian region is the dominant region in the geographical segment of the gantry robot market.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the near future in emerging countries such as India, China, South Korea, and other countries. Attracted by this expanding market and underlying latent demand, several players are expanding their business through new product development and strategic mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with several industries.

Gantry Robot Market: Key Players

The global gantry robot market is fragmented in nature with a number of players in business around the globe. Key players in the gantry robot market are Güdel Group AG, Aerotech Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Ltd, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., YAMAHA Robotics, STON ROBOT, Denso Corporation, and IAI America, Inc. These key players have controlled the market and are devoted towards expansion by using several strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and research & developments in advanced technologies pertaining to the operations and manufacture of the chemical.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the gantry robot market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Gantry Robot Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

The Gantry Robot Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic & Russia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) South Asia & Oceania (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia & New Zealand and Rest) Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The gantry robot market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The gantry robot market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The gantry robot market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Gantry Robot Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

