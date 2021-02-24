Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market 2020 – 2030 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – Lenzing AG, Sateri, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Grasim Industries Ltd., Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

Man-made Cellulosic fibers Market: An Overview

Man-made cellulosic fibers are fibers that are obtained from plant and wood pulps. Features like improved strength, low weight, moisture absorbance, etc. are the key characteristics that make these fibers ideal for various applications across numerous end-user industries. Man-made cellulosic fibers are acting as substitutes for cotton fibers in industries due to decline in cotton production. Manufacturers are developing new fibers possessing premium qualities such as water retention for use in the textile industry to meet the growing consumers demand. The main application of man-made cellulose fiber are in the textile industry, however, they are also used as chemical filters and as fiber-reinforced composites. The global man-made cellulosic fibers market is projected to grow at a high CAGR rate owing to its characteristics and uses in various sectors.

Man-made cellulosic fibers are extensively used in various applications including spun yarn, fabrics and textiles. Increasing demand for a high-quality product with good durability is driving the growth of global man-made cellulosic fibers market. Moreover, environmental concerns and government regulations are also contributing to the growth of the cellulosic man-made fiber market.

Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market: COVID – 19 Impact

The covid-19 pandemic had devastating effects on the global man-made cellulosic fibers market. Due to restrictions on transportation and supply chain from region to region, it had adverse consequences on the market. Government initiatives to stop the disease from spreading had to take place at the cost of a significant downfall of the overall man-made cellulosic fibers market in terms of revenues. This led to a price surge to tackle the market. Key players such as Grasim (Aditya Birla Group) have released statements regarding the covid-19 impact and the measures taken to handle the crisis.

Segmentation Analysis of Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market:

The global man-made cellulosic fibers market is bifurcated into three major segments which are classified as: type of the product, applications and geography.

On The Basis Of Type Of Product, The Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market Has Been Segmented As Follows: Viscose Fiber Lyocell Fiber Modal Fiber Cupro Fiber

On The Basis of Applications of the Product, The Man-made Cellulosic fibers Market Has Been Segmented As Follows: Apparel Home Textile Industrial Others

On The Basis Of Geographic Regions, The Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market Has Been Segmented As Follows: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market: Regional Outlook

The global man-made cellulosic fibers market is segregated into several key regions which are namely North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The market is well expanded in these regions and East Asian region is the dominant region in the geographical segment of the man-made cellulosic fibers market. Furthermore, a significant presence of the product can be found in the European regions as well mainly owing to the establishment of several manufacturers and rise in demand of man-made cellulosic fibers in the region. The leading players in the man-made cellulosic fibers market are extensively devoted to the research & development for new product and technology innovations.

North America is predicted to witness a significant growth boost in the global man-made cellulosic fibers market in the upcoming years. Key factors supporting this are the rise in awareness of the product and expansion of key players into different regions along with the diverse applications of the product.

Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market: Key Players Outlook

The global man-made cellulosic fibers market is fairly fragmented in nature with a number of players in business worldwide The key players of the man-made cellulosic fibers market are Lenzing AG, Sateri, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Grasim Industries Ltd., Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd., China Bambro Textile Group Co. Ltd., CFF GmbH & Co., CreaFill Fibers Corporation, International Paper, and Grupo Sniace. These key players have controlled the market the market and are devoted to expansion by using several strategies such as mergers and acquisitions prioritize the product portfolio of the global man-made cellulosic fibers market. Such as Sateri acquired Jiangsu Xiangsheng Viscose Fiber Co. Ltd in April 2019. Establishment of e-commerce of product goods is also a strategy used by the competitors to expand their market thus improving the overall market growth.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Man-made Cellulosic fibers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

The Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic & Russia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) South Asia & Oceania (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia & New Zealand and Rest) Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The Man-made Cellulosic fibers market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Man-made Cellulosic fibers market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Man-made Cellulosic fibers market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Man-made Cellulosic Fibers Market Report Highlights: A Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

