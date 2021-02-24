Steel Casing Pipes Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2020 to 2030

Steel casing pipes also known as encasement pipes are more commonly used for the protection of different types of utility lines such as electrical power cables, gas pipes and water mains. Underground utility lines requires considerable amount of protection so that it does not get damaged or break down due to some elements of human activity or natural calamities. Construction industry is witnessing considerable amount of growth in different regions across the world.

Segmentation analysis of steel casing pipes market

Steel casing pipes market is bifurcated into five major categories: type of steel, application, end use, sales channel and region.

On the basis of type of material, the global market for steel casing pipe is categorized as:

  • Stainless steel
  • Carbon steel
  • Alloy steel
  • Mild steel

On the basis of application, the global market for steel casing pipe is categorized as:

  • Casing
  • Tubing

On the basis of end use, the global market for steel casing pipe is categorized as:

  • Construction
  • Oil & Gas
  • Irrigation
  • Water Supply
  • Sewage

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for steel casing pipe is categorized as:

  • Online Channels
  • Direct Sales

On the basis of region, the global market for steel casing pipe is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

The global steel casing pipe market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

The global steel casing pipe market regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)
  • East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
  • South Asia& Oceania (India, ASEAN, ANZ, Rest of Oceania)
  • MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

