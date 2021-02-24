Concentrate Protein Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2020 – 2030

Market Outlook of Concentrate protein:

Concentrate protein is a substance that is highly rich in protein content. Concentrate protein primarily aims at providing a solution for protein malnutrition and operational utilization of underutilized protein sources. The increased health and wellness conscious population and increased awareness about functional food and dietary supplements have resulted in the market expansion of concentrate protein. Concentrate protein fulfills the sufficient intake of protein by an individual. Protein is one of the essential nutrients required by the body to build and repair tissues and serve as fuel to provide energy to the body. Concentrate protein finds a broad application as a functional food, dietary supplement, feed, and sports nutrition, making the manufacturers incline towards the higher production of concentrate protein, which, in turn, is fuelling its demand.

Growing awareness about Functional Food Products is driving Concentrate Protein Market:

The wide range of health benefits and applications have created an increased demand for concentrate protein. The primary driver for the market of concentrate protein is the increased awareness about functional food amongst people. Besides, the busy lifestyle and lack of proper diet by people have led to the demand for concentrate protein supplements. Concentrate protein also finds application in sports nutrition, due to the fact that athletes require greater consumption of proteins. Animal feeds have become a crucial component of the food chain, and hence, proper measures are being taken to improve the quality of feed. Concentrate protein is used in animal feed to increase the protein content, and thus, the manufacturers of animal feed are driven towards producing more concentrate protein to meet the livestock requirement. Infant formulations also use plant and animal ingredients which serve the purpose of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. A majority of infants use concentrated protein-based infant formulas, adding to the demand for concentrated protein.

Concentrate Protein: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the concentrate protein market has been segmented as- Organic Conventional

On the basis of source, the concentrate protein market has been segmented as- Animal Sources Egg Protein Milk Protein Whey Protein Gelatin Casein/Caseinates Plant Sources Wheat Soy Protein Concentrates Textured Soy Protein Peas Canolas Others Microbial Sources

On the basis of Protein extraction, the Concentrate protein market has been segmented as- Physical Separation of the Protein-rich Fraction Solubilization of the Proteins, Followed by Precipitation and/or Drying

On the basis of application, the concentrate protein market has been segmented as- Foods & Beverages Infant Formulations Personal Care & Cosmetics Animal Feed Sports Nutrition Dietary Supplements

On the basis of distribution channel, the concentrate protein market has been segmented as- Direct Indirect

On the basis of region, the concentrate protein market has been segmented as: North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ The Middle East & Africa

Concentrate Protein Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global concentrate protein market identified across the value chain include Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Nutra Food Ingredients, Morinaga Milk Group, Cargill Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, and Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH.

Concentrate Protein Market Opportunities:

Consumer sensitivities regarding the health benefits related to concentrate protein, coupled with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the use of these products in the food industry are anticipated to result in high consent by sectors such as food, nutrition, feed, and infant formulations. The market for concentrate protein is expected to grow over the forecast years, seeing the wide range of applications and benefits of concentrate protein. The region of North America is expected to witness a higher demand for concentrate protein, knowing the fact that the region has greater consumption of energy bars, cereals, and snacks. The U.S. market has observed a considerable increase in the use of animal proteins in the recent past. Substantial demand for animal-based concentrated protein products in the market is expected to drive the demand for concentrate protein in the U.S. The demand for plant-based concentrate protein is expected to grow in regions like Asia Pacific, owing to the greater acceptance of plant-based ingredients in these region. Besides, the increasing sports nutrition and infant formulation market will also provide a thrust to the increasing demand for concentrate protein.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

