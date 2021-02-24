Tocopheryl Acetate Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2019 to 2029

According to the Personal Care Products Council, tocopherol acetate has reported highest levels of concentration, up to 36% in leave-on formulations. Tocopheryl acetate is the only form of vitamin E which is used at 100% concentration in Vitamin E oils. As vitamin E is an essential vitamin for the good health of livestock and poultry, it has become one of the key ingredients to produce high value, compound animal feeds. Tocopheryl acetate is an ester form of tocopherol and offers reduced susceptibility to degradation in open environments and at high processing temperatures.

This is anticipated to uphold its demand in animal feed and cosmetic formulations. The tocopheryl acetate market is pegged to grow at a modest CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Tocopheryl Acetate Market:

Owing to its high formulation stability and antioxidant properties, tocopheryl acetate is set to remain the preferred choice of animal feed and cosmetic manufacturers.

Bio based tocopheryl acetate is poised to register a high growth rate over synthetic tocopheryl acetate, creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 43 Mn by 2029

Animal Feed will have the highest uptake in the tocopheryl acetate market and is set to remain the largest consumer, accounting for nearly three fourth of the market share by 2029

Latin America is projected to experience high growth rate of ~5% and is set to surpass market valuation over US$ 90 Mn in 2029

“Increasing demand from niche applications like dermatological products and nutraceuticals are set to result in additional demand for tocopheryl acetate during the forecast period”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Production Capacity Expansions by Market Goliaths to Create Over Supply in Market

Tocopheryl acetate market is highly consolidated market in nature in which DSM, BASF, Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. accounted for more than three-fourth of the global market in 2018. To leverage high profit margins, prominent players have been planning inline production capacity expansions which may result in an oversupply in the market.

China has emerged as a hotspot for tocopheryl acetate manufacturers, where Chinese players alone account for over half of the global production. Increased production capacities has toughened the competition and has forced market players to decrease the prices for tocopheryl acetate. The identified scenario is projected to continue till the mid-term forecast period and is set to get stable in the long-term forecast period.

