Cattle Feed Concentrate Market to Remain Lucrative During 2020 – 2030

Cattle feed concentrates are feeds that contain high density of nutrients, they are generally low in crude fiber content and high in total digestible nutrients. The fundamental role of cattle feed concentrate is to deliver resolute sources of essential nutrients for cattle used for meat production. The cattle feed concentrate contains important nutrients of energy and protein as well as vital nutrients such as amino acids, enzymes, and vitamins, among others. The growing demand for healthy and safe pet food, meat products obtained from livestock and poultry animals, and other forms of meat such as aquatic products are the primary factors expected to drive the growth of the market for cattle feed concentrate. The nutritional value of the meat obtained from cattle can be enhanced if they are nourished with proper food additions and nutrients such as cattle feed concentrates.

Cattle Feed Concentrates Market Dynamics

Cattle feed concentrate increases the feed production and fat percentage of the cattle considerably. Moreover, Cattle’s health improves significantly. Animal Nutrition is considered as a big concern today. Cattle feed concentrates benefit the cattle in increasing milk production, fat percentage, improvement in health, reduction in diseases caused due to malnutrition or deficiency, and bacterial & viral infections. There has been a substantial customer inclination towards the consumption of meat and poultry products, which is accountable to their need for protein-rich food sources.

Cattle Feed Concentrate Market: Segmentation

By Product Type, the cattle feed concentrate market is segmented into: Straights Blends Compounds

By Distribution Channel, the cattle feed concentrate market is segmented into: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Retail Stores Online Stores

By End Use, the cattle feed concentrate market is segmented into: Household (Retail) Commercial

By Region, the cattle feed concentrate market is segmented into: North America Latin America Eastern Europe Western Europe Asia Pacific except Japan Middle East & Africa Japan

Cattle Feed Concentrate Market – Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified in the global cattle feed concentrate market are Hindustan Animal Feeds, Cargill, Biofit, Jai Kisan Agro Products, Uniplendour (CUC), RUNHOP, Archer Daniels Midland Animal Nutrition, CP Group, Purina Mills, LLC, ACOLID (The Arab Company for Livestock Development), Royal Agrifirm Group, ForFarmers (Lochem, the Netherlands), Alltech, Nutreco, Royal De Heus, Nonghyup Feed, Inc., WH Group, TRS (Tangrenshen Group), Tyson Foods, East Hope Group, and Netsurf.

Key Developments in the Cattle Feed Concentrate Market

The global cattle feed concentrate market has perceived significant growth in the last few years, indicating a high growth rate and is projected to grow at a substantial scale in the years to come. In 2016, Netsurf, one of the key players in the cattle feed concentrate market unveiled two products to boost organic farming. The products Cattle Feed Concentrate (CFC) Plus and Wrap Up were launched by their subsidiary named Biofit. CFC (Cattle Feed Concentrate) Plus is an innovative formula addressing livestock nutrition. It is supplemented with prebiotic and probiotic, vital fatty acids, vitamin E, and selenium supplement, and digestive catalysts that help in improved feed service for the animals. It has increased the milk yield by 10–15%.

Opportunities for the Participants in the Cattle Feed Concentrate Market

Enhanced individual animal efficiency points to variations in livestock numbers and population structure are required to maintain certain levels of production. As a result, a smaller number of breeding animals and replacements are needed owing to extended productive lives, enhanced reproductive & survival rates, and shorter nurturing periods. Also, the growing beef industry is an important driver in the growth of cattle feed concentrates. Use of resources such as cattle feed concentrates in the beef industry in a responsible and sustainable system is vital for the growth of the industry. North America is the prevailing market for the animal nutrition owing to the massive demand for nutritional products and rising pet population within the cattle feed concentrate market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

