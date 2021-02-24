Peach Extract Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2020 – 2030

Market outlook

The demand for flavoring agents is increasing among the consumers over the past few years as it converts even the simple food into delicious succulent. The peach extract is one such flavoring agent which enhances the texture and flavor in frosting, pies, cakes, beverages, etc. The peach extract is the processed form of peach fruits, leaves, and seeds which has wide industrial applications. The peach extract provides the flavor of sweetness and texture of softness exactly like a peach fruit. Due to its exotic taste, it is highly used in food processing industries as a natural flavor for baking. The peach extract made from its fruit is used as an alternative sweetener in confectioneries and bakeries. Along with food and beverage, the peach extract also plays a vital role in dietary supplements. As peach extract is rich in vitamins A, B, C, E and K, it is taken as a dietary protein supplement which enables the intake of additional proteins without increasing the calories. The peach extract has tempting taste, which has created huge demand among the consumers all over the world which is anticipated to escalate the peach extract market.

Growing Demands for Peach Extracts on Organic Cosmetics

There is a huge demand for peach and processed peach extracts in the recent years due to changing consumer preference over natural ingredients. The peach extract is not only used in the food and beverage industry but also used for known for its medicinal values due to which the peach extract is being commercialized as a herbal syrup. The peach extract made from leaves has got immense health benefits. It is used for treating gastric and stomach irritations, abdominal and throat congestion, high blood pressure due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Due to its effectiveness on nerves, it is used as a tranquilizer to control psychological activities. As peach extract contains α-glucans, it protects the cells against environmental toxins. The peach extracts are also widely used in organic cosmetics as a key ingredient due to the presence of anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. The peach extract is used as lotions and creams to moisturize and invigorate the skin cells. As peach extract contains high vitamins and minerals, it helps in glowing the skin layers by protecting the skin against harmful ultra-violet radiations. The peach extracts are widely used in all organic cosmetic products in the recent years due to growing consumer preference on chemical-free cosmetics. Bound to all these factors it is expected that, the global peach extract market would grow positively in terms of value and volume in the forecast period.

Exhibit 1: Global Consumption of Peach, 2017

Global Peach Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of extract type, the global peach extract market has been segmented as- Leaf Extract Fruit Extract Seed Extract

On the basis of end use, the global peach extract market has been segmented as- Food Dairy Confectioneries Desserts Others Beverage Vodka Beer Wine Dietary Supplements Cosmetics & Personal Care Household

On the basis of nature, the global peach extract market has been segmented as- Organic Conventional

On the basis of distribution, the global peach extract market has been segmented as- Direct Indirect Supermarket/Hypermarket Pharmaceuticals Specialty stores E-commerce

On the basis of form, the global peach extract market has been segmented as- Powder Oil

Global Peach Extract: Key Players

Some of the major players of peach extract include R C Fine Foods Inc., New Way Herbs, Jacksonville Mercantile, Prima Spices, Medicine Flower LLC, OliveNation, LorAnn Oils, Skin Food, Evoluderm, etc. More Industrialists and organic product developers are showing keen interest in the peach extract as the demand is amplifying every year.

Opportunities for market participants:

As a natural cosmetic ingredient and vital food flavoring agent, the peach extract has emerging demand among the consumers and product developers all over the world. In addition, the peach extract is also used as a protein supplement in Europe which creates additional demand. Due to increased supply chains all over the world, it would be anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of peach extract in the future.

Global Peach extract: A Regional Outlook

Peach extracts are highly consumed in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and Indonesia due to growing cosmetic industries. In Asia Pacific, the peach extracts are used for food flavoring as well. In North America, there is a rising production and processing of peach extract, due to increased usage of organic cosmetics and personal care products among the consumers. In Europe, the peach extracts are utilized as dietary protein supplements and by food industries as a natural flavor. In the region of the Middle East & Africa, the peach extract has huge imports & trade chain to formulate personal care products.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

