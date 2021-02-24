Lipase Enzymes Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2020 – 2030

Market Outlook

Increased consumption of processed food and dairy products among consumers has fuelled the demand and supply of lipase enzymes over the years. Lipase is an enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolytic reaction of fats, and reduces the formation of glycerol and fatty acids in all living organisms. It plays a vital role in the process of digestion by transporting and processing the ester bonds in triglycerides. Due to the varied range of benefits and applications in different industries, using lipase enzymes in industrial production processes is gaining the keen interest of manufacturers across the globe. Lipase enzymes are used in food industries, feed mills, chemical and synthetic laboratories, textile industries, etc., due to their catalytic role that substitutes other chemicals. One of the major advantages of lipase enzyme is the abundance of availability, as they can be easily extracted from microbial, plant, and animal sources. As there are increasing applications in various industries, it is anticipated that there would be greater demand for lipase enzymes during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Lipase Enzymes Due to Versatile Applications in Multiple Industries

Since lipase enzymes are an organic ingredient and a good alternative to chemical additives, they are among the most preferred choices of health-conscious consumers. There is increased awareness about animal health among consumers, as they are careful while buying animal feed products with chemical ingredients. The health-related benefits of lipases are making their application in the food industry and the animal feed industry increase, globally. In the food industry, lipase enzymes are used to hydrolyze fats in products like milk, cheese, etc., and is used as shelf life enhancers, and flavoring and texturing agents in processed food products. In addition, lipase enzymes are used for medical and diagnostic purposes. In a blood test, lipase enzymes can help in detecting acute pancreatitis and other digestive disorders in the human body. Lipase enzymes are also used to assist patients undergoing pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), by the breakdown fats into lipids. The increasing consumption of processed food products and meat, and increasing awareness of animal health are the major driving factors of the global lipase enzymes market. Bound to these factors, it is expected that the global lipase enzymes market will grow in terms of value and volume in the future.

Global Lipase Enzymes Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global lipase enzymes market has been segmented as- Food Industry Dairy Products Bakery Confectionery Feed Industry Chemical Industry Leather Industry Textile Industry Pulp and Paper Industry Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

On the basis of source, the global lipase enzymes market has been segmented as- Plants Microbes Animals

On the basis of source, the global lipase enzymes market has been segmented as- Powder Liquid Gel

Global Lipase Enzymes Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players in the global lipase enzymes market include Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Amano Enzymes Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Advanced Enzymes, Clerici-Sacco Group, Renco New Zealand, and Enzyme Development Corporation. More industrialists are showing keen interest in developing lipase products.

Opportunities for Market Participants

As lipase enzymes are used as a key constituent in multiple industries including pharmaceuticals, chemical industries, biotechnology laboratories, cosmetics and others, it is anticipated that, lipase enzymes will vitalize the growing demand in such industries. Product developers and manufacturers are showing keen interest in lipase enzymes due to the increased demand over the years. It can be deduced that, there would be greater market opportunities and higher returns for investors in the lipase enzymes market.

Global Lipase Enzymes Market: A Regional Outlook

Riboflavin is predominantly extracted and processed in the Asia Pacific, due to increased feed mills and leather industries. In Europe, lipase enzymes are highly consumed as medicines, as many people suffer from celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, and increased cardiac abnormalities. In North America, lipase enzymes are used in feed mills and food processing industries in higher quantities. In Latin America and Japan, lipase enzymes are highly utilized in cosmetics and cleaning products such as detergents. In the Middle East, lipase enzymes are highly used in dairy products for texturizing and increasing shelf life. Due to escalating demand and distribution, the growth of the global lipase enzymes market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

