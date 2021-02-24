Quillaia Extract Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2020 – 2030

Quillaia Extract Market Outlook:

Quillaia extracts also known as quillay extracts, bois de Panama, and soapbark extracts are attained by aqueous abstraction of the crushed inner covering of the wood of trimmed stems and branches of Quillaja saponaria molina. Native to China and several South American countries, mainly Bolivia, Chile, and Peru, quillaia extract is considered as a natural GRAS (generally recognized as safe) food-grade surfactant (surface active agent), emulsifier ingredient. They are enriched with saponins and sapogenins. Quillaia extract is used as an emulsifying agent, foaming agent, and flavoring agent. It is obtained naturally and is broadly used in the food and beverages industry. The factors expected to drive the growth of the quillaia extract market are growing food and beverages industry, presence of major market players and the favorable guidelines employed by the governments.

Quillaia Extract Market: Dynamics

Quillaia extract is a natural foaming agent, enriched with saponins. It is a perfect substitute for synthetic, harsh surfactants such as sodium lauryl sulfate and others. The growing adoption of natural ingredients due to their health benefits over synthetic ones is a major factor expected to drive the demand for quillaia extract globally. The growth of the quillaia extract market is related to the growth of the food and beverage industry. Quillaia extract for decades is used as an ingredient to create the foaming in the beverages, such as root and low-alcohol beers, which is the other factor expected to boost the growth of the quillaia extract market. Besides, its typical use for foaming in beverages, quillaia extract is also used to wash vegetables, fruits, formulation of household/commercial liquid soaps without artificial saponification. Thus, due to all its health benefits and widespread applications, the quillaia extract market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Quillaia Extract Market: Segmentation

By Function, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into: Flavoring Agent Emulsifying Agent Foaming Agent

By Form, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into: Liquid Powder

By Product Type, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into: Quillaia Extract Type-1 Quillaia Extract Type-2

By End-Use, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into: Food and Beverages Cider Dairy Products Confectionary Soft Drinks Puddings Skin Treatment Agriculture Shampoos Healthcare Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Retail Stores Online Stores

By region, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into: North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ The Middle East & Africa

Global Quillaia Extract Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global quillaia extract market include Natural Response, Garuda International Inc., Chile Botanics S.A, Stan Chem International, Ingredion Incorporated, Naturex S.A, Baja Yucca Company, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Hunan Huakang Biotech Inc., Alfa Chemicals, Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd., Adama Food Ingredients, PERA GmbH, CNLAB Nutrition (Asian Group), Jilin Province Hongjiu Biotech Co., Ltd., Changsha Vigorous-tech Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Herbchem Biotech Co., Ltd., Riotto Botanical Co., Ltd., Xian Plant Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd., and Xi’an Lyphar Biotech Co., Ltd., among others.

Opportunities for the Participants

The quillaia extract has numerous applications in carbonated beverages, slush type syrups, frozen carbonated beverages, wine coolers, root beers and many other products that need extravagant foam. The primary industry that is stimulating the quillaia extract market is the food and beverage. The aspects that are contributing to the growth of quillaia extract market are the rise in the consumption of natural ingredients owing to their health benefits that are achieved, change in the consumer preferences regarding the food eating behaviors and rising obese population. In Asia Pacific, the market growth will be substantial due to factors such as increasing preference for the natural materials over the synthetic ones, and rapid growth in the food and beverage industry.

On the other hand, quillaia extract cannot be consumed directly as it contains Tannins, a chemical that absorbs substances in the stomach and intestines. The further side effects of quillaia extract consumption are liver damage, breathing problems, liver damage, and diarrhea. Though the intake is not quantified yet, it is used as per the government regulations. These factors are directly expected to influence the growth of the quillaia extract market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR

