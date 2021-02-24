Lignin Market 2020 to 2030 Explore Future Growth With Top Players

The lignin market is poised to grow at a value CAGR of close to 5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 585 Mn over the forecast duration of 2020-2030. Increasing demand for lignin in animal feed and natural products is anticipated to drive market growth. Rising awareness about dust pollution on human and animal health has forced governments across various countries to impose rules and regulations for suppressing dust emission levels. Lignin has good binding properties, which makes it ideal for controlling dust levels on roads and in parking areas.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4660

The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a short-term impact on the growth of the lignin market. Supply chain disruptions caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic are creating ripples across various end-use industries. Halted / reduced production, travel /trade restrictions, and manpower shortages are hindering application in industries such as pulp and paper, construction, and packaging.

Key Takeaways from Lignin Market Study

By application, animal feed binders are foreseen to grow 1.4X than concrete admixtures in 2020. On the other hand, dye stuff will account for 6% of the overall market share in 2020.

By product, lignosulfonate is anticipated to grow, but lose 100 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

The lignin market in East Asia is expected to grow by experiencing a value CAGR of more than 5% through 2030, whereas, the European market is projected to be valued 2.2X than North America, and is estimated to account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

The global lignin market is projected to cross a valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by the year 2030.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4660

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit market players and will have short-term implications on the landscape. However, the trend of replacing non-renewable petroleum products with bio-based polymers has shifted consumer priority towards the consumption of lignin. This will create an opportunity for bio-based lignin in various untapped applications,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Manufacturers Leveraging Vertical Integration to Maintain Supremacy in Global Market

The report on the global lignin market reveals some of the prominent players, including Borregaard LignoTech, Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Domsjö Fabriker AB, Domtar Corporation, MeadWestvaco Corporation/WestRock, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Tembec, Inc. / Rayonier Advanced Materials, and UPM-Kymmene Corporation, among others. Lignin manufacturers around the world are shifting their areas of focus towards vertical integration to maintain high profit margins. With the industry being highly competitive and consolidated, key players are working on strategic collaborations with end-use industries for delivering highly specialized lignin-based products.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4660

For instance, key stakeholders such as Domtar Corporation have commercialized the manufacturing process of using lignin to form high-grade engineered plastic, by acquiring end-use manufacturing firms. A similar approach has been implemented by other key players for increasing their share in the global lignin market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates