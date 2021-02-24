Covid -19 Impact On The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market

The report “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market by Type [Drug (Alpha Blockers(Tamsulosin, Doxazosin), 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors (Finasteride, Dutasteride), Surgical Treatment (TURP, TUMT, TUNA], End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2026″ The Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 10.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing obesity rate, and investments, funds, and grants for research in the field of BPH treatment.

Get a Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198000374

The market for BPH treatment is anticipated to be considerably affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Since hospitals would face a huge demand for resources to fight against a possible increase of COVID-19 cases, elective surgeries of benign pathology had been recommended to be delayed until the strain on the hospital system from COVID-19 decreases. Owing to this, surgical procedures such as TURP, HoLEP, ThuLEP, and PVP had been postponed.

According to a recent study, nearly 2.5 million urological benign surgeries were estimated to be canceled during the peak of disruption by COVID-19. However, the number of alternative surgical procedures has increased. For instance, laser treatment can be adopted by additional surgery centers and other outpatient facilities not focused on COVID-19 patients.

Drug treatment is expected to hold the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, by type in 2021.

Based on the type, the BPH treatment market is segmented into drug treatment and surgical treatment. Drug treatment is the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market. This can primarily be attributed to the use of medications as the first line of treatment among men with mild to moderate symptoms of BPH.

Home healthcare is expected to hold the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, in 2021.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into home healthcare and hospitals & clinics. In 2019, home healthcare accounted for the largest share of this market, as most patients are prescribed medications over surgery. Patients are also advised to continue taking medications for a few weeks post-surgery and may even require catheters for a few days. As a result, the emphasis in his market is skewed toward home healthcare over hospital care.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198000374

North America commanded the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric and obese population and the availability of research funding are the major factors driving the market growth. Initiatives by key players are also expected to contribute to the market.

The major players operating in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Eli Lilly (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Allergan plc (Ireland), Alembic (India), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Unilab, Inc. (Philippines), Pharex Health Corporation (Philippines), Biolitec AG (Austria), Urologix, LLC (US), Advin Health Care (India), Medifocus, Inc. (Canada), Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH (Germany), Pnn Medical A/S (Denmark), Surgical Lasers Inc. (Canada). Quanta Systems (Italy), Allium Ltd. (Israel), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), and SRS Medical (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.