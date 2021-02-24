Global Synthetic Biology Market To Reach USD 19.8 billion by 2025 – Scope in Gene Synthesis

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies..

Major Growth Drivers:

The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for synthetic genes & synthetic cells, wide range of applications of synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing & synthesizing, increasing R&D funding & initiatives in synthetic biology, and increasing investments in the market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

[256 Pages Report] The synthetic biology market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9%.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Synthetic Biology Market :

The research being conducted in the field of pharmaceuticals, synthetic vaccines, fuel alternatives, textile industry, and green chemicals is expected to propel market growth in the coming years. Growing initiatives in this field along with the rising R&D funding activities with the increasing potential of synthetic biology is increasing the adoption of various tools and technologies. The declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing is improving their adoption which is aiding players to cater to a larger end user base and improve their market share.

By tool, oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA dominated the synthetic biology market in 2019.

Based on tools, the market segmented into oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA, enzymes, cloning technology kits, synthetic cells, chassis organisms and xeno-nucleic acid. In 2019, the oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by enzymes. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for synthetic DNA, synthetic RNA, and synthetic genes, which are used in a wide range of research applications.

Gene synthesis accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market in 2019.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning, sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement & modeling, microfluidics, nanotechnology, and bioinformatics technologies. In 2019, the gene synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This large share of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for synthetic DNA, synthetic RNA, and oligonucleotides across various application industries and its increasing use with genome engineering for the ease and efficiency in genome editing and genome targeting.

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in the number of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, the increasing number of healthcare & life science facilities, and increasing requirements for regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, growing number of international alliances, heavy funding for synthetic biology research, and strong government support are expected to drive the growth of these markets during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing focus on the Asia Pacific markets due to their low-cost manufacturing advantage also provides growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris, Inc. (US), Intrexon Corporation (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (US), Codexis, Inc. (US), Synthego Corporation (US), Creative Enzymes (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Cyrus Biotechnology Inc. (US), ATUM (US), TeselaGen (US), Arzeda (US), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (US), and New England Biolabs (US).