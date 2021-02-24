Scoring Balloon Catheter Market Report with Potential Impact of COVID-19 2017 2022

Growing prevalence of peripheral vascular and coronary artery diseases has fuelled demand for scoring balloon catheter devices in the healthcare sector. Moreover, increasing demand for medical devices equipped with enhanced technology is projected to impact the global market growth of scoring balloon catheter positively. According to a recently published report, the global scoring balloon catheter market will reflect sluggish CAGR growth over the forecast period, 2017 – 2022.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=148

Factors Propelling Global Market Growth

Increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases has led to an upsurge in demand for scoring balloon catheter devices in the healthcare sector. Healthcare manufacturers prefer scoring balloon catheter devices over the conventional devices for the treatment of the coronary artery diseases attributed to limitations such as uncontrolled dissections including bailout stenting and insufficient luminal expansion. Moreover, healthcare professionals prefer using scoring balloon catheter devices over conventional catheter devices for treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. Fibrocalcific lesion is resistant to dialation through conventional balloon catheter devices attributed to inadequate luminal expansion. Due to these factors, manufacturers are adopting scoring technology for the production of the scoring balloon catheter devices in the healthcare sector. These factors are likely to contribute towards the global market growth of scoring balloon catheter positively.

On the other hand, growing risks regarding artery collapse during the catheterization treatment is projected to influence demand for scoring balloon catheter devices negatively. Moreover, increasing risks of infection due to the treatment of catheterization is projected to pose significant challenges for scoring balloon catheter devices in the global market by 2022 – end. These factors are expected to inhibit the global market growth of scoring balloon catheter devices during the projected period.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=148

Nylon to Represent a Leading Market

Cardiac catheterization laboratories is projected to register a relatively high CAGR among other end users in the global market of scoring balloon catheter through 2022. In revenue terms, hospitals will witness a relatively high growth in the global market by 2022–end. Hospitals in Europe is projected to generate significant revenue globally throughout 2022.

In terms of disease indications, coronary artery disease is projected to represent a relatively high growth in revenue terms in the global market of scoring balloon catheter devices. This segment will witness around US$ 40 Mn in the global market in 2017. Peripheral vascular disease segment is projected to register significant growth after coronary artery disease segment.

Nylon among various raw materials is projected to register a relatively high growth in revenue terms throughout 2022. This segment will represent US$ 30 Mn by the end of 2017. Among other regions, North America will witness a major market for the nylon segment globally. Polyurethane is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market by 2022 – end.

Market Players

Key players in the global market of scoring balloon catheter are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Tokai Medical Products Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jotech GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Hexacath, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Cordis Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cardionovum GmbH, and Cook Medical INC.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=148

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates