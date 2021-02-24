Global Body Mist Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period 2017-2022

According to a recent Fact.MR study, worldwide sales of body mists exceeded 275 million units in 2018, and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth of 3.5% in 2019. The body mist industry continues to be influenced by various factors, ranging from increasing consumer spending on personal grooming products to a new trend for fragrance wardrobes. Such trends have been influencing consumers to invest in different perfumes and fragrances to layer scents and complement varying occasions, subsequently boosting the sales of body mists.

The study opines that growing popularity and adoption of various cosmetics and personal care products among young consumers significantly contribute to the expansion of body mists market. Several leading brands are transforming themselves from being identified as brand offering a range of anti-aging products to youthful brand that appeals to rising number of young women with high purchasing power. This, coupled with development of innovative products with natural and organic ingredients, that also ensure long-lasting fragrance, has been impacting the sales of body mists.

Floral Body Mists Continue to Remain the Top-selling Category

The study finds that young and teenage consumers, especially women, continue to show marked preference for floral body mists. Worldwide sales of floral body mists surpassed 78 million units, and are estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of 4.9% in 2019. In addition to floral body mists with single notes, manufacturers are combining scents of various flowers to create classic feminine appeal, which is likely to provide potential growth prospects of the body mist market.

Female body mists continue to account for a significant share of the market, with sales of more than 187 million units in 2018. Additionally, rising awareness regarding skincare and healthcare among men has impacted launch of various grooming products for men, which in turn favor the sales of male body mists. However, the Environment Working Group (EWG) have reported the presence of hazardous synthetic chemicals, mostly petrochemicals in most body scent and fragrance products, which has raised awareness among consumers and limited the adoption of body mists. This has favored the demand for body care products including fragrances with natural and organic ingredients. Companies such as Forest Essentials as well as several startup companies are focusing on offering an entire product portfolio based on safe, pure ingredients that are free from petrochemicals.

According to the study, North America remains the leading market for body mists, with sales exceeding 82 million in 2018. Presence of leading market players in the region along with increasing number of consumers who use body mists on daily basis are key aspects fuelling the growth of body mist market in North America. Economic vigor of consumers in developed nations has further complemented expenditure on body care and grooming products.

The study finds that Asia Pacific Excluding Japan will continue to be an attractive market for body mists, expected to record a volume Y-o-Y growth of 5.4% in 2019 over 2018. Rising westernization and increase in consumer spending on personal grooming products in developing countries on the back of improving economy and high disposable income, are the key macroeconomic trends fuelling the growth of body mist market in the region.

According to the study, modern trade accounts for relatively large sales of body mists, with nearly 40% share in 2018. Gains also remain significant from e-commerce sites, as brands are racing to evolve their marketing techniques, shifting ad investments from traditional television to Instagram and YouTube, to attract the rising number of millennial population who are likely to purchase various products through online stores.

Fact.MR’s study also offers a long-term forecast of the body mist market for the period, 2018-2028. The body mist market is projected to record a volume CAGR of 3.5% through 2028.

