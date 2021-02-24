Ready to Eat Soup Market 2018 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR finds that demand for biometric driver identification systems will be supported by their ability to ensure the safety of drivers, while enhancing their driving experience. According to a recent study of Fact.MR, the biometric driver identification system market is envisaged to register a remarkable Y-o-Y growth of over 25% in 2019 over 2018.

The automotive industry has witnessed an influx of advanced security solutions in recent years, which have paved way for biometric driver identification systems as a consequence. However, concerns prevail regarding high installation and maintenance costs associated with the biometric driver identification systems, which impede the adoption of these automobile security solutions to a certain extent.

Rising penetration of digitization in the transportation industry has unlocked a new revenue streams for fleet management companies, on account of the convenience that is offered to drivers. With the growing popularity of these businesses and increasing security concerns of drivers, the adoption rate of biometric modules has witnessed a rise.

Excellent abilities of these security systems to authorize driver identification, and ensure safe transportation, have been driving their rapid adoption in fleet management. In addition, such novel features are also marketed as unique selling propositions by the fleet management companies. This has further led to an exigency of these systems in vehicles.

North America Remains a Lucrative Market for Biometric Driver Identification System

Technological vigor of North America has made it the most lucrative market for biometric driver identification system. The study estimates revenues from sales of biometric driver identification systems in North America to exceed US$ 1 Bn in 2019. Additionally, high purchasing power of consumers in North America has enabled spending on vehicles equipped with enhanced safety features and technologies, thereby complementing demand for biometric driver identification systems.

The study states that Europe will also remain a lucrative market for the biometric driver identification system, underpinned by stringent government mandates associated with the automobile safety and security.

The study estimates over US$ 1 Bn worth of biometric driver identification system sales to be accounted by passenger cars in 2019. Significant rise in consumer spending capacity allude significant rise in demand for premium and luxury cars, which are equipped with such security solution as a key feature. The study estimates nearly US$ 450 Mn worth sales of biometric driver identification systems in luxury passenger cars in 2019.

According to the study, the sales of driver fatigue and drowsiness monitoring system are expected to surpass a value of US$ 3 Bn in 2019, on the back of their rapid adoption rate for the detection of tiredness of drivers with their facial recognition features. In addition, high likeliness of road mishaps on the back of rising trends of alcohol consumption is also predicted to increase the adoption rate of biometric driver identification system in vehicles.

AI and Real-time Recognition – Key Trends in Biometric Driver Identification System Market

Traditionally, fingerprint modules were adopted extensively for identifying drivers, however, with the facial recognition technology, the biometrics system also exhibits competency in detecting fatigue and drowsiness of drivers. With the technological advancements in AI, deep learning, and machine learning, biometric driver identification market is expected to grow at a significant pace through the forecast period. Manufacturers operating in the automotive industries have already started the testing of driverless cars that operate on AI technology and the security modules are expected to evolve along with them, which will further fuel the growth biometric driver identification system market.

