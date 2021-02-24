Syringes Market Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast during 2017 2022

Going forward, a majority of medical procedures in the global healthcare industry will be performed through invasive techniques. The demand for syringes will continue to prevail in the years to come, urging syringe manufacturers remain optimistic. Pivotal importance of syringes as a product in the surgicals industries is expected to remain intact. Fact.MR projects that in 2017, more than US$ 11.3 Bn will be spend by patients, hospitals and other end-users for buying syringes.

In addition to this, rising demand for multifunctional syringes will also shape the dynamics of global syringes market in the future. By the end of 2022, the global market for syringes will have expanded at a robust CAGR of 7.8%, recording an estimated revenues of US$ 16.5 Bn. Following insights are excerpted from this report, which offers key projections on the growth of global syringes market during 2017-2022.

Firstly, the report highlights that North America and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) regions will be at the forefront of global syringes market expansion. The APEJ syringes market will witness highest growth, bringing in revenues over US$ 5.7 Bn by 2022-end. Active reforms in the healthcare infrastructure across the US and Canada are likely to remain profitable for syringes market. In 2017, more than US$ 2.5 Bn worth of syringes will be sold in North America, which will soar vigorously through the forecast period to reflect 8.5% CAGR.

Japan, on the other hand, is expected to showcase a sluggish revenue growth for its syringes market, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3%. The report also projects that Europe’s syringe sales will rise steadily, raking over US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2022. With increasing complexity in medical & surgical procedures, the demand for specialized syringes is expected to remain higher than that of general syringes. The report expects that a little less than 30% of the global syringes market value will be attained by the sales of specialized syringes. Nevertheless, this contribution will remain dominant compared to general syringes, the sales of which are likely to amass revenues over US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of forecast period. Over 80% of syringes sold in the global market over the forecast period will be disposable. With that said, the demand for reusable syringes will not be listless, as revenues from global sales of such syringes will reflect a steady growth at 6% CAGR. The report also highlights that over two-third volume of syringes expected to be sold in the world will be accounted by hospitals. While hospitals will be the largest end-users for syringes, the report also projects that 99.4% of the global syringes market revenues will be arising from sales of polymer syringes through 2022.

According to the report, the companies that are anticipated to remain active in the expansion of global syringes market through 2022 include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Schott AG, Medtronic PLC, Smiths Group plc., and Codan Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co Kg.

