Baby Cloth Diaper Market Size, Share, Growing Demand and Rising Trends 2017 2022

The 1950s witnessed the introduction of the first disposable diapers for mass consumption, and over the years, with reduction of production costs, disposables largely became the accepted standard among new parents. However, in the late 1990s, rise of social media and environmental awareness bolstered demand for cloth diapers. Reusable diapers also became popular with distribution channels such as discount stores and eBay, gaining consumer interest for baby cloth diapers.

The global baby cloth diaper market is likely to register sluggish growth of over 2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, accounting for a valuation of over US$ 10 Bn in 2020. Growth is slower in matured markets such as Europe and North America, supported by lower birth rates and larger geriatric populations.

Modern cloth diapers are designed to be stylish, organic, eco-friendly, and hand-made. Easy access to a wide product range through the Internet provides consumers with limited-edition offerings. While cloth diapers cost more, promotion of natural parenting trends are bolstering adoption across the world.

Key Takeaways from Baby Cloth Diaper Market Study

Ultra-absorbent diapers are expected lead the market, accounting for over 65% of the industry in 2021, aided by higher efficiency in performance.

Cloth diapers will prominently be used for infants up to 6 months of age through 2031, with growth of the working women demographic.

Sales through hypermarkets and supermarkets will account for more than 46% market share for the duration of the assessment period, aided by robust supply chains.

Incorporation of sustainable materials are displaying high growth potential, driven by growing environmental awareness.

Regional Takeaways

China accounted for over 35% market share in 2020, with a relatively higher growth potential as compared to other regional markets.

Sales of baby cloth diaper in the United States will account for over 90% in the North America market share in 2021.

Germany and the U.K. are leading markets for baby cloth diapers in Europe, albeit with sluggish growth rates through 2031.

Emerging economies in Latin America and APEJ will display higher rates of growth, supported by rapidly growing levels of infant health awareness among consumers.

“The cloth baby diaper industry is displaying decent potential for growth, driven by higher levels of health awareness among consumers, especially in emerging economies. Further, growing population of working women will also aid in generating long-term opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launch and Distribution Strategies Gain Interest

Major manufacturers in the baby cloth diaper market are increasingly focused on product development and launches to strengthen their presence in the global market. Product improvements, including the incorporation of sustainable and reusable materials, are expected to gain the interest of industry players, influencing developments in the long term.

Leading players in the market include, but are not limited to, Procter & Gamble, MEGA, Ontex, Kimberly Clarke, RAD Medical, ABENA, Domtar, Fippi, Linette HELLAS, Delipap Oy, Europrosan S.p.A., Futura Line, and Hygeinika.

More Important Insights on Baby Cloth Diaper Market

The report on the baby cloth diaper market by Fact.MR provides a comprehensive assessment of key influencing factors that affected baby cloth diaper sales from 2016 to 2020, and a detailed assessment of the parameters exerting influence for 2021 to 2031. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product (ultra-absorbent and super-absorbent), age group (0-6 months, 6 to 18 months, and 18 to 48 months), and sales channel (HM/SM, convenience stores, drug stores, online, and others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa).

