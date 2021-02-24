Swine Feed Market 2018: Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR’s recently published report projects that the global swine feed market will reach a valuation in excess of US$ 160,100 Mn by the end of 2022. Swine feed is considered to be a potent source of nutrients that are essential for proper growth of pigs. Swine feed consist of healthy additives that greatly enhances food quality. Over the recent years, demand for swine feed has increased to a notable extent since a majority of pig farms are now focused on supplying high-quality feed to pigs. In modern pig farms, a large portion of investment is dedicated to procurement of high-grade swine feed in order to ensure healthy breeding and greater meat production.

Manufacturers of animal feeds are concentrating on adding highly nutritious feed extracts and additives to their products for making them more easily digestible. Emulsifier, antioxidant, antimicrobials and enzymes are some of the important feed essences that are usually added to pig diet. Global swine feed market

Manufacturers are introducing swine feed of various forms such as minerals concentrated feed, vitamins concentrated feed, and cereals based feed. Moreover, swine feed also include certain types of grass, hay and legumes. Addition of such ingredients makes swine feed rich in minerals, vitamins and fibre content. Factor as such are expected to supplement the growth of the global market for swine feed during the forecast period. Farm owners are becoming more aware about what is right for the proper growth of their cattle including pigs, chickens and sheep. Therefore, farm owner are opting for feed ingredients that can enhance the resistance of their cattle against various enzootic ailments. The market is also expected to influenced by increasing availability of premium-quality swine feed

Highlights from the Report Include:

Among regions, demand for swine feed is relatively high in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region and the trend is likely to continue throughout the projection period. The market in the region is expected to soar at a steady pace during 2017 to 2022. This is primarily attributed to existence of a massive pork meat industry in China. In addition, China is among the leading countries in the world that account for highest pork production and consumption. North America and Europe are also expected to account for significant share of the global market for swine feed during the forecast period.

On the basis of diet type, the starter diets segment is expected to retain its top position over 2022. The segment currently commands for close to 26% revenue share of the global market. The starter diest segment is projected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 42,700 Mn by end of the projection period.

On the basis of feed ingredients, the wheat segment is expected to hold the top position over 2022. This segment presently account for around 22% market share in terms of revenue and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 36,300 Mn by 2022-end.

On the basis feed additives, the vitamin segment is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the segment currently represent close to 26% market share and expected to exhibit a sound growth over 2022.

Competition Tracking

BENEO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC. Alltech Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Nutreco N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Kent Nutrition Group Inc. are the leading market players mentioned in Fact.MR’s report.

