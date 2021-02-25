Morphine Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment till 2031

Morphine Market: Overview and Dynamics

Morphine is an opioid which is naturally found in plants, animals and humans. Primarily, morphine is used to treat acute pain and chronic pain by directly acting on the central nervous system (CNS) and decreasing the magnitude of pain. Morphine is grouped in narcotic analgesics which act on central nervous system to relieve the pain. Increased demand for morphine in developed countries like United States and Europe has driven the market growth during the historical period. As per World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines morphine ranks at 155th most commonly prescribed medicine in United States.

Morphine is used as an extended release capsules and extended release tablets which are used to treat pain. Attributed to its high effectiveness against pain and aforementioned facts, global morphine market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~3% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

On the basis of type, morphine comes in tablets or capsules form. However, growing demand for intravenous morphine injections will experiment significant growth in forthcoming years. Increasing demand in production of other drugs which are hydromorphone, oxymorphone and heroin is set to augment the market growth. Currently, near three fourth of the global morphine is used to manufacture these three drugs and the scenario is projected to continue during the forecast period.

Other benefits of morphine such as low side effects, reduced nausea, and control over epileptic seizures are set to bolster its demand. As morphine is most widely available and low priced drug in the market, its demand has been surged in recent years and crossed over 55 tons of demand in 2019. The scenario is projected to continue owing to its huge demand in cancer treatments and being a mainstay of pain treatment across the globe.

COVID Impact Insights

The spread of the coronavirus has nearly forced all countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures which has disrupted every industry and market so the morphine market across the globe. As per UN stats global economy is estimated to suffer billion dollars of loss in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has generated massive disruptions in the demand-supply equation across multiple industries, causing a global economic meltdown.

However, rising corona cases have declined sales of other medicines owing to increased health awareness among people. Also, deaths by other factors like accidents and deaths caused during operation treatments has been declined worldwide ultimately hampering the morphine market. But, conventional demand for morphine has maintained its sales during pandemic. Halted import export between borders may create impediments in supply chain resulting huge loss for morphine suppliers in year 2020

Segmentation Analysis of Morphine Market:

The global morphine market is bifurcated into five major segments: ingredient, type, application, drug type, and region.

On the basis of ingredient, morphine market has been segmented as follows:

Morphine Hydrochloride

Morphine Sulphate

On the basis of type, morphine market has been segmented as follows:

Capsule

Injection

Oral Tablets

Others

On the basis of application, morphine market has been segmented as follows:

Hydromorphone

Oxymorphone

Heroin

Others

On the basis of drug type, morphine market has been segmented as follows:

Anesthesia

Cough Suppressant

Diarrhea Suppressant

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, morphine market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Morphine Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global morphine market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Attributed to huge demand from developed countries for morphine drug as a prescribed medicine for pain treatment has made North America and Europe leading markets in the world. Alone United States accounted for over one fourth of the global demand due to which North America has driven the consumption of morphine during the historical period. As per The American Cancer Society estimates alone in United States there will be over 10 million people with age of 85 years. In result cancer cases are projected to increase in the same period which will create significant demand for morphine during the forecast period.

Morphine Market: Key Players

Global morphine market is partially consolidated in nature in which top five prominent companies accounts for over one third share of the global production and sales. Currently, Alcaliber S.A, Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are the key stakeholders in global morphine market.

